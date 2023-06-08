Toshiba Carrier has been recognized at the 2023 National Invention Awards of Japan for its innovative discharge port structure in multi-cylinder rotary piston compressors for heat pumps. The technology tackles the problem of overheating, resulting in improved heating capacity and efficiency.Japan-based Toshiba Carrier Corp., owned by US-based heating specialist Carrier, has won the 2023 National Invention Awards of Japan for its heat pump compressor design. The technology is used in multi-cylinder rotary piston compressors in heat pumps. By optimizing the structure of the "exhaust port" that discharges ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...