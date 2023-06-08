Money20/20, the world's leading fintech show, regarded as the place where money does business, announced that ZeroLabs, a renewable energy-focused SaaS, won Europe's Got Access, the ultimate pitch battle for climate fintech startups.

Money2020 Europe has welcomed a record number of startups this year at the show. Championing innovators is at the core of what Money20/20 stands for and Europe's Got Access provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for startups to demonstrate their greenest and most groundbreaking products and services in the fight against climate change.

The top five startups were selected to pitch to a panel of judges live on the Encore stage at Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam for a chance to win a $100,000 uncapped SAFE investment from Commerce Ventures. Europe's Got Access builds on the success of America's Got Access, launched at Money20/20 USA in 2022, whose winners were Zirtue and Remynt.

Beltran Berrocal, Co-founder CEO of ZeroLabs: "We are honoured and excited to be announced as the winners of Europe's Got Access at Money20/20. At ZeroLabs we are committed to creating a more sustainable future by helping businesses transition to clean energy in an easier, quicker, and more transparent way. The prize money will help us scale up our team and efforts to reach more companies and individuals and boost climate action globally. We thank Money20/20 and Commerce Ventures for this fantastic opportunity and for giving us an amazing platform to spread our message and onboard the fintech industry onto the mission to zero emissions."

The distinguished panel of judges for Europe's Got Access includes:

Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, Money20/20

Dan Rosen, Founding Partner, Commerce Ventures

Katherine Brown, Head of Sustainability, Visa Europe

Liz Rich, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development, Bloomberg LP

Scarlett Sieber, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Money20/20, said:"We are thrilled to announce ZeroLabs as the winner of Europe's Got Access. A rapidly growing fintech making remarkable strides towards democratising access to provable renewable energy. Congratulations to ZeroLabs and the other four finalists."

"Our aim is to invest and support fintech innovators with a wider purpose impacting our industry. ZeroLabs impressed us with their unique approach and their ambition towards a greener future. Congratulations ZeroLabs and to all of the finalists," said Dan Rosen, Founding Partner of Commerce Ventures

Congratulations to all other finalists who got to pitch live on the main stage at Money20/20 in Amsterdam:

Net Purpose -- a startup streaming facts on the social and environmental outcomes of companies and investment portfolios to help investors launch, grow, and report on sustainable and impact funds.

Clima Cash -- an Estonian startup looking to unlock the potential of individuals in the fight against climate change by paying real rewards to anyone reducing their own carbon footprint.

Eljun -- emerging out of the Swedish climate fintech space, Eljun is a web3 payment solution that rewards users with free, convenient, and sustainable transportation.

Gokind-- enables banks and investment platforms to expose how the companies consumers buy from and invest in perform with regard to diversity, emission cutting and much more.

Liz Rich, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Bloomberg LP, oversees corporate development activities from M&A to strategic investing and commercial partnerships. As a Europe's Got Access judge, she noted the remarkable ingenuity and dedication displayed by the finalists in the competition.

"I am impressed by the creativity of the ideas brought to us by today's finalists and their commitment to building impactful solutions towards a greener future. Congratulations to ZeroLabs for winning Europe's Got Access at Money20/20 and to the finalists," said Liz Rich, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development at Bloomberg LP.

Katherine Brown, Head of Inclusive Impact Sustainability at Visa Europe, is passionate about creating positive social and environmental change in the business world. Commenting on Europe's Got Access, Katherine emphasised Visa's commitment to supporting these visionary entrepreneurs in scaling and expanding their solutions.

"Congratulations to ZeroLabs and all the finalists. We take great pride in helping innovative fintech and climate tech entrepreneurs to scale and grow through our open network, so their solutions can have an even wider impact and make a difference for people, businesses, and economies," said Katherine Brown, Head of Inclusive Impact Sustainability at Visa Europe

