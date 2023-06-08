India B2B Gold Jewellery Market Expected to Make a Strong Comeback After the Pandemic with a Growing CAGR of 3.4% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe | Defined by Research Dive

The India B2B gold jewellery market is expected to observe significant growth by 2031, owing to the importance of gold jewellery in Indian tradition. The South India region generated the largest revenue in 2021.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --India B2B Gold Jewellery Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the India B2B gold jewellery market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $29,415.2 million and rise at a CAGR of 3.4% over the estimated period from 2022 to 2031.

Segments of the India B2B Gold Jewellery Market

The report has divided the India B2B gold jewellery market into the following segments:

Manufacturers: organized manufacturers and unorganized manufacturers

organized manufacturers and unorganized manufacturers Organized Manufacturers - Expected to have the fastest growth by 2031

The increasing shift of customers, the rising quality of gold, and the pricing transparency awareness among customers are the factors expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Expected to have the fastest growth by 2031 The increasing shift of customers, the rising quality of gold, and the pricing transparency awareness among customers are the factors expected to foster the growth of the market sub-segment over the forecast period. Wearings: occasional wear, bridal wear, and daily wear

occasional wear, bridal wear, and daily wear Bridal Wear - Held the largest market share in 2021

The increasing urbanization and fashion upgrades, technological advancements, increasing luxury weddings, and the entry of local players are expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Held the largest market share in 2021 The increasing urbanization and fashion upgrades, technological advancements, increasing luxury weddings, and the entry of local players are expected to amplify the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period. Product Type: neckwear/necklace, earrings, rings, bangles/bracelets, chains, and others

neckwear/necklace, earrings, rings, bangles/bracelets, chains, and others Bangles/Bracelets - Generated the highest market share in 2021

The increasing preference for gold bangles of 22 carats such as kada, filigree, kundan, and cuffs in Indian women is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Generated the highest market share in 2021 The increasing preference for gold bangles of 22 carats such as kada, filigree, kundan, and cuffs in Indian women is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe. Region: North India, South India, East India, and West India

North India, South India, East India, and West India South India - Registered the maximum market share in 2021

The strong existence of leading market players across the region and the presence of a significant number of talented artists and craftsmen are expected to enhance the regional growth of the market during the estimated period.

Dynamics of the India B2B Gold Jewellery Market

The importance of gold jewellery in Indian tradition, especially during wedding ceremonies, religious events, and births is expected to propel the growth of the India B2B gold jewellery market during the forecast period. However, the stringent regulations on the import-export of gold jewellery and the high cost of customization may hamper the growth of the market over the analysis timeframe.

The changing dynamics for Indian jewellery such as the abolition of the Gold Control Act, growing liberalization, and other factors to promote the B2B gold jewellery business in India are expected to create wide growth opportunities for the market over the estimated period. Moreover, the changing lifestyles, rising earnings of the population, and jewellery preferences and tastes among individuals across the nation are predicted to augment the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the India B2B Gold Jewellery Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several other industries including the India B2B gold jewellery market. This is mainly due to the nationwide lockdowns, strict government-imposed restrictions, and banned travel owing to the rapid spread of the deadly virus. Moreover, several jewelers were forced to close their stores in malls and shopping centers. In addition, the lack of skilled labor during the pandemic has further declined the market growth throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the India B2B Gold Jewellery Market

The major players of the market include

Dws Jewellery Pvt. Ltd.

Vivah Creation

Dwarka Jewelry

Essentials Jewelry

Pinkcity Jewel House P.Ltd

Gurukrupa Gems

Kapil Jewels & Art

Alankeetcreations Llp India

Nsb Jewels

Derewala Industries Ltd.

These players are mainly working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in November 2020, Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited, one of the leading jewelry manufacturers in India, announced its collaboration with IBM, a leading American multinational technology company. With this collaboration, Emerald launched "Tej", its first AI-enabled mobile application platform powering the B2B business of Emerald jewellery in India.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

