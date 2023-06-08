Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Introduces "Next Generation Agriculture Technologies" to Decision Makers From Around the Globe and Secures Commitments to Proceed with Trials at 'Change NOW 2023' Expo in Paris

Atlantic's wholly owned subsidiary Next Generation Agriculture. (NGAG) proudly presented its proprietary technologies at the 'Change NOW' exposition in Paris, France resulting in potentially opening markets in dozens of countries for API's leading-edge technologies.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (OTC PINK:AWSL) exhibited its Emerald Green - Fire Retardant and beneficially related agriculture products to the attendees at 'Change NOW' on May 25 to 27, 2023.

https://apaicorp.com/images/up/file/NGAG/EMERALD-GREEN-Fire-retardant.pdf

Change Now 2023

Presenting on behalf of Atlantic Power and Infrastructure was Chairman/CEO Kevin Bagnall, and API Board directors Martin Driscoll and Tommy Alfredo.

With over 35,000 attendees and participants from 120 countries, including many senior decision makers, representing various levels of government with the same Modus operandi as API 'to improve and protect the environment for this and future generations while also increasing productivity economically'. Learn more: https://www.changenow.world/

Martin Driscoll commented; "The development, research, and continuous testing to attain the highest levels of efficacy for these technologies has been a long and arduous journey. Exhibiting at 'Change NOW' made it all worthwhile. The multitude of key decision makers who visited API's booth and established commitments to proceed with their own trials and evaluations of our technologies was overwhelming. I foresee these eco-friendly bio-based products being front and center in the fight against climate change and protection of food security throughout the globe within the not-too-distant future".

Mr. Driscoll added; "The excitement was overwhelming from attendees who understood how our technologies not only protect, but also enhance the quality of agricultural produce, and at the same time, offer tangible return on investment toward Increasing farm incomes while protecting and benefiting the environment".

Mr. Bagnall commented; "Our wholly owned Subsidiary KB Industries (KBI's - STCP) Scrap Tire Construction Products, "Flexi®-Pave" and related products for over 20 years has indeed helped us achieve this breakthrough with the Next Generation Agriculture technologies.

While Flexi®-Pave and related products continue to see substantial growth, it has always been our goal to enhance our portfolio with technologies that enhance and enforce our commitment to be recognized as a leading international corporation focused on the development of sustainable green technologies".

Further adding; "This exposition gave us the opportunity to initiate the introduction of our Water Purification Division, a sustainable proprietary technology that use's autonomous robots, powered only by solar & wind energy, to consume, reduce, remediate & controlToxic Algae Blooms and Red Tides. These machines/robots are capable of eliminating existing blooms and controlling future blooms by reducing the factors contributing to their growth. The robots convert the algae into commercially useful bio-products, used mainly by the manufacturers of cosmetics, the sale of which offsets the remediation costs. Exhibiting at Change NOW has opened new doors for Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp and all our environmentally beneficially related technologies". Learn more: https://www.changenow.world/

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp., provides environmental technologies including converting recycled car and truck tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship Flexi®Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

About KBI's Flexi®-Pave https://apaicorp.com/kbi.htm

Under API's wholly owned subsidiary, Scrap Tire Construction Products STCP'-- KBI's Flexi®-Pave ' uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable installations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England. Through the sale of and application of Flexi®-Pave, API is helping the environment by reducing the harmful and ever-growing mountains of used car and Truck tires.

About API's Next Generation Agriculture. - NGAG

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure's subsidiary NGAG offers growers, farmers in all climates, all global markets, technologies that impact agricultural and horticultural crops through the application of proprietary technologies such as organic bio-stimulants soil conditions. These technologies will enhance production while reducing costs, resulting in lower costs of food production in various climates while upgrading nutritional values. In addition, Atlantic's NGAG offers wildfire retardants, as well as marine based stimulants and drought mitigation technologies.

