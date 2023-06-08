Secureworks, Inc.: Secureworks Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

ATLANTA, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced financial results for its first quarter, which ended on May 5, 2023.

Key Highlights

Secureworks Taegis first quarter revenue grew 68% year-over-year to $62.6 million .

Taegis annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew to $269 million, an increase of 49% on a year-over-year basis, and now represents approximately 86% of Secureworks total ARR.

Taegis GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin continued to expand in the first quarter, reaching 68.2% and 70.0%, respectively.

"I'm proud of our competitive advantage in the Managed XDR market. Our holistic approach, combined with our open XDR strategy, drives better security outcomes for customers, as reflected in the continued strong momentum in Taegis this quarter," said Wendy Thomas, CEO, Secureworks. "Our ongoing use of AI and automation helps Taegis achieve the most effective and efficient detection and response for our customers."

"As one of the largest providers of managed detection and response, Taegis ARR and revenue growth rates remain above the industry average," said Christian Grant, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Secureworks. "Taegis gross margin is expanding, reaching 70% in the first quarter, as we continue to deliver on our commitment to scaling our cost structure and managing our business toward profitable growth."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the first quarter was $94.4 million, compared to $121.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Taegis revenue for the first quarter was $62.6 million, compared to $37.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP gross profit was $51.6 million, compared with $71.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit was $56.6 million, compared with $76.4 million during the same period last year.

GAAP gross profit specific to Taegis was $42.7 million, compared with $24.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP Taegis gross profit was $43.8 million, compared with $25.7 million during the same period last year.

GAAP gross margin was 54.7%, compared with 59.1% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.9%, compared with 63.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP gross margin specific to Taegis was 68.2%, compared with 66.5% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP Taegis gross margin was 70.0%, compared with 68.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net loss was $31.0 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.26 per share, in the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss was $17.1 million, or $0.20 per share, compared with non-GAAP net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.09 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $20.1 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

The company ended the first quarter with $94.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Business and Operational Highlights

Appointed Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer.

Appointed Allan Peters as Chief Revenue Officer.

Announced new Secureworks OT Detection and Response offering to reduce business risk and visibility across both the IT and OT landscape.

Announced new Secureworks Taegis integration for SentinelOne Singularity Complete providing enhanced threat prevention, detection and response with comprehensive visibility across endpoints, identity systems, cloud applications, and beyond.

Secureworks Counter Threat Unit (CTU) researchers uncovered the activity of Cobalt Illusion, an Iran -based threat actor group targeting human rights researchers at US think tanks and NGOs.

Published Annual Incident Response report "Learning from Incident Response: 2022 Year in Review," providing key findings including: the doubling in incidents involving business email compromise (BEC) and near tripling in successful phishing campaigns since 2021; an increase in hostile state-sponsored activity last year; and the fact that ransomware incidents have fallen in 2022 but remain a core threat.

Recognition and awards in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 include:

Listed Top 3 largest in MDR market share according to Gartner's report 'Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022.'



Recognized in "The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023," with highest possible scores in areas most critical to our customers - Managed Detection, Managed Response, Threat Hunting, Time to Value, and Analytics - reflecting our success in delivering unmatched MDR capabilities through the Taegis platform.



Named by SC Media as a "Finalist" in the "Best Managed Detection and Response Service;" and among the Top 5 that SC Media has deemed the "best in cybersecurity" for this category.



Received a 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN ® Partner Program Guide.

Included as a Leader in GigaOm's Radar for Cybersecurity Incident Response.



Nominated for Zywave Cyber Technology Provider of the Year.

Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company expects:

Revenue of $90 million to $92 million .

GAAP net loss per share of $0.32 to $0.34 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.17 .

Secureworks is providing the following updated guidance for full fiscal year 2024. The Company expects:

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Taegis ARR At least $300M Other MSS ARR Below $20M Total revenue $380M to $400M GAAP net loss ($87M) to ($95M)

($1.02) to ($1.11) per share Non-GAAP net loss ($31M) to ($39M)

($0.34) to ($0.43) per share Adjusted EBITDA ($39M) to ($29M) Cash from operations ($55M) to ($45M)





Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2024 results and financial guidance on June 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related supplemental financial information will be accessible on the Company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast and supplemental information will be archived at the same location.

Operating Metrics

The Company defines annual recurring revenue (ARR) as the value of its subscription contracts as of a particular date. Because the Company uses recurring revenue as a leading indicator of future annual revenue, it includes operational backlog. Operational backlog is defined as the recurring revenue associated with pending contracts, which are contracts that have been sold but for which the service period has not yet commenced.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue, non-GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP Taegis gross profit, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP), non-GAAP Taegis gross margin, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross margin and non-GAAP professional services gross margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each of the foregoing historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical and forward-looking GAAP financial measure is provided below for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "outlook," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements in this press release with respect to the Company's expectations regarding revenue, GAAP net loss per share and non-GAAP net loss per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and Taegis ARR, other MSS ARR, total revenue, GAAP net loss, GAAP net loss per share, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, and cash from operations for full year fiscal 2024, all of which reflect the Company's current analysis of existing trends and information. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve or maintain profitability; the Company's ability to enhance its existing solutions and technologies and to develop or acquire new solutions and technologies; the Company's ability to navigate economic conditions, geopolitical uncertainty and financial market volatility; the Company's reliance on personnel with extensive information security expertise; the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategic plan to realign and optimize its investments with its priorities; intense competition in the Company's markets; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase its annual contract values; the Company's reliance on customers in the financial services industry; the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively; the Company's ability to maintain high-quality client service and support functions; terms of the Company's service level agreements with customers that require credits for service failures or inadequacies; the Company's recognition of revenue ratably over the terms of its Taegis SaaS applications and managed security services contracts; the Company's long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks associated with expansion of the Company's international sales and operations; the risks associated with proposed or currently enacted tax statutes, including Internal Revenue Code Section 174; the Company's exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates or inflation; the effect of new governmental export or import controls on the Company's business or any international sanctions compliance program applicable to the Company; the Company's ability to expand its key distribution relationships; the Company's technology alliance partnerships; real or perceived defects, errors or vulnerabilities in the Company's solutions or the failure of its solutions to prevent a security breach; the risks associated with cyber-attacks or other data security incidents; the ability of the Company's solutions to interoperate with its customers' IT infrastructure; the Company's ability to use third-party technologies; the effect of evolving information security and data privacy laws and regulations on the Company's business; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; risks associated with the Company's acquisition of other businesses; the effect of natural disasters, public health issues, geopolitical conflict and other catastrophic events on the Company's ability to serve its customers, including the Ukrainian/Russian conflict; the Company's reliance on patents to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to protect, maintain or enforce its non-patented intellectual property rights and proprietary information; claims by third parties of infringement of their proprietary technology by the Company; the Company's use of open source technology; risks related to the Company's relationship with Dell Technologies Inc. and Dell Inc. and control of the Company by Dell Technologies Inc.; and risks related to the volatility of the price of the Company's Class A common stock.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. The Company discusses these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, as well as in the Company's other SEC filings.

Any or all forward-looking statements the Company makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions the Company might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. The Company does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any of its forward-looking statements, whether resulting from circumstances or events that arise after the date the statements are made, new information or otherwise.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

www.secureworks.com

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Related Financial Highlights (in thousands, except per share data and percentages) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

May 5, 2023

April 29, 2022 Net revenue:





Subscription $ 77,259

$ 94,413 Professional services 17,136

26,602 Total net revenue 94,395

121,015 Cost of revenue:





Subscription 31,019

32,826 Professional services 11,767

16,609 Total cost of revenue 42,786

49,435 Gross profit 51,609

71,580 Operating expenses:





Research and development 31,172

33,331 Sales and marketing 34,526

39,245 General and administrative 22,263

25,360 Total operating expenses 87,961

97,936 Operating loss (36,352)

(26,356) Interest and other, net (1,746)

(697) Loss before income taxes (38,098)

(27,053) Income tax benefit (7,128)

(5,455) Net loss $ (30,970)

$ (21,598)







Loss per common share (basic and diluted) $ (0.36)

$ (0.26) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 85,431

83,763







Percentage of Total Net Revenue (1)





Subscription gross margin 59.9 %

65.2 % Professional services gross margin 31.3 %

37.6 % Total gross margin 54.7 %

59.1 % Research and development expenses 33.0 %

27.5 % Sales and marketing expenses 36.6 %

32.4 % General and administrative expenses 23.6 %

21.0 % Operating expenses 93.2 %

80.9 % Operating loss (38.5) %

(21.8) % Loss before income taxes (40.4) %

(22.4) % Net loss (32.8) %

(17.8) % Effective tax rate 18.7 %

20.2 % Note: Percentage growth rates are calculated based on underlying data in thousands





(1) Financial measures as a percentage of revenue are calculated based on total GAAP net revenue, except for GAAP subscription gross margin and GAAP professional services gross margin measures, which are calculated based on each of their respective GAAP net revenue measures.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands) (unaudited)

























May 5,

2023

February 3,

2023 Assets:









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents



$ 94,510

$ 143,517

Accounts receivable, net



56,994

72,627

Inventories, net



675

620

Other current assets



17,515

17,526



Total current assets



169,694

234,290 Property and equipment, net



4,122

4,632 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



9,367

9,256 Goodwill



425,370

425,519 Intangible assets, net



99,414

106,208 Other non-current assets



64,725

60,965



Total assets



$ 772,692

$ 840,870 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable



$ 14,768

$ 18,847

Accrued and other current liabilities



53,489

81,566

Short-term deferred revenue



139,591

145,170



Total current liabilities



207,848

245,583 Long-term deferred revenue



9,884

11,162 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



11,025

12,141 Other non-current liabilities



14,282

14,023



Total liabilities



243,039

282,909 Total stockholders' equity



529,653

557,961 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 772,692

$ 840,870

SECUREWORKS CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



May 5, 2023

April 29, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (30,970)

$ (21,598) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

8,980

9,383 Amortization of right of use asset

627

964 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts

4,574

4,514 Amortization of costs capitalized to fulfill revenue contracts

954

1,395 Stock-based compensation expense

7,270

9,126 Effects of exchange rate changes on monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

1,940

565 Income tax benefit

(7,128)

(5,455) Provision for credit losses

(223)

53 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

15,586

10,728 Net transactions with Dell

5,179

(847) Inventories

(55)

132 Other assets

(2,660)

(3,102) Accounts payable

(4,126)

7,674 Deferred revenue

(7,304)

(3,421) Operating leases, net

(1,822)

(1,483) Accrued and other liabilities

(33,005)

(33,507) Net cash used in operating activities

(42,183)

(24,879) Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(480)

(413) Software development costs

(1,210)

(1,701) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,690)

(2,114) Cash flows from financing activities:







Taxes paid on vested restricted shares

(5,134)

(7,442) Net cash used in financing activities

(5,134)

(7,442) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(49,007)

(34,435) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

143,517

220,655 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 94,510

$ 186,220



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about the Company's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue, non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue, non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue, non-GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP Taegis gross profit, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Taegis gross margin, non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross margin and non-GAAP professional services gross margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. A detailed discussion of our reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

May 5, 2023

April 29, 2022 GAAP net revenue:





Taegis Subscription Solutions $ 62,596

$ 37,216 Managed Security Services 14,663

57,197 Total Subscription revenue 77,259

94,413 Professional services 17,136

26,602 GAAP net revenue(1) $ 94,395

$ 121,015







GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue $ 19,908

$ 12,455 Amortization of intangibles (1,069)

(855) Stock-based compensation expense (79)

(41) Non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions cost of revenue $ 18,760

$ 11,559







GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue $ 11,111

$ 20,371 Amortization of intangibles (3,411)

(3,410) Stock-based compensation expense (67)

(82) Non-GAAP Managed Security Services cost of revenue $ 7,633

$ 16,879







GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 31,019

$ 32,826 Amortization of intangibles (4,480)

(4,265) Stock-based compensation expense (146)

(123) Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue $ 26,393

$ 28,438







GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 11,767

$ 16,609 Stock-based compensation expense (325)

(387) Non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 11,442

$ 16,222







GAAP gross profit $ 51,609

$ 71,580 Amortization of intangibles 4,480

4,265 Stock-based compensation expense 471

510 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 56,560

$ 76,355







GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit $ 42,688

$ 24,761 Amortization of intangibles 1,069

855 Stock-based compensation expense 79

41 Non-GAAP Taegis Subscription Solutions gross profit $ 43,836

$ 25,657







GAAP research and development expenses $ 31,172

$ 33,331 Stock-based compensation expense (2,602)

(2,743) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 28,570

$ 30,588







GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 34,526

$ 39,245 Stock-based compensation expense (841)

(1,638) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 33,685

$ 37,607







GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 22,263

$ 25,360 Amortization of intangibles (3,524)

(3,524) Stock-based compensation expense (3,356)

(4,235) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 15,383

$ 17,601







GAAP operating loss $ (36,352)

$ (26,356) Amortization of intangibles 8,004

7,789 Stock-based compensation expense 7,270

9,126 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (21,078)

$ (9,441)







GAAP net loss $ (30,970)

$ (21,598) Amortization of intangibles 8,004

7,789 Stock-based compensation expense 7,270

9,126 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (1,440)

(2,920) Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (17,136)

$ (7,603)







GAAP loss per share $ (0.36)

$ (0.26) Amortization of intangibles 0.09

0.09 Stock-based compensation expense 0.09

0.11 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.02)

(0.03) Non-GAAP (loss) earnings per share * $ (0.20)

$ (0.09) * Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components







GAAP net loss $ (30,970)

$ (21,598) Interest and other, net 1,746

697 Income tax benefit (7,128)

(5,455) Depreciation and amortization 8,980

9,383 Stock-based compensation expense 7,270

9,126 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,102)

$ (7,847)





(1) Historically the Company has presented non-GAAP net revenue as a financial measure. There are no such adjustments that give rise to non-GAAP net revenue for any of the periods presented.

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)



Three Months Ended Percentage of Total Net Revenue

May 5, 2023

April 29, 2022









GAAP Taegis gross margin

68.2 %

66.5 % Non-GAAP adjustment

1.8 %

2.4 % Non-GAAP Taegis gross margin

70.0 %

68.9 %









GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin

24.2 %

64.4 % Non-GAAP adjustment

23.7 %

6.1 % Non-GAAP Managed Security Services gross margin

47.9 %

70.5 %









GAAP subscription gross margin

59.9 %

65.2 % Non-GAAP adjustment

5.9 %

4.7 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

65.8 %

69.9 %









GAAP professional services gross margin

31.3 %

37.6 % Non-GAAP adjustment

1.9 %

1.4 % Non-GAAP professional services gross margin

33.2 %

39.0 %









GAAP gross margin

54.7 %

59.1 % Non-GAAP adjustment

5.2 %

4.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin

59.9 %

63.1 %









GAAP research and development expenses

33.0 %

27.5 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(2.7) %

(2.2) % Non-GAAP research and development expenses

30.3 %

25.3 %









GAAP sales and marketing expenses

36.6 %

32.4 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(0.9) %

(1.3) % Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses

35.7 %

31.1 %









GAAP general and administrative expenses

23.6 %

21.0 % Non-GAAP adjustment

(7.3) %

(6.5) % Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses

16.3 %

14.5 %









GAAP operating loss

(38.5) %

(21.8) % Non-GAAP adjustment

16.2 %

14.0 % Non-GAAP operating (loss) income

(22.3) %

(7.8) %









GAAP net loss

(32.8) %

(17.8) % Non-GAAP adjustment

14.6 %

11.5 % Non-GAAP net (loss) income

(18.2) %

(6.3) %

SECUREWORKS CORP. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ending

Fiscal Year Ending



August 4, 2023

February 2, 2024



Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance

Low End of

Guidance

High End of

Guidance GAAP net revenue

$ 90

$ 92

$ 380

$ 400

















GAAP net loss

$ (29)

$ (27)

$ (95)

$ (87) Amortization of intangibles

8

8

28

28 Stock-based compensation expense

10

10

44

44 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(3)

(3)

(15)

(15) Non-GAAP net loss*

$ (14)

$ (13)

$ (39)

$ (31)

















GAAP net loss per share

$ (0.34)

$ (0.32)

$ (1.11)

$ (1.02) Amortization of intangibles

0.09

0.09

0.32

0.32 Stock-based compensation expense

0.11

0.11

0.51

0.51 Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.18)

(0.18) Non-GAAP net loss per share*

$ (0.17)

$ (0.15)

$ (0.43)

$ (0.34)

















GAAP net loss









$ (95)

$ (87) Interest and other, net









7

7 Income tax benefit









(26)

(24) Depreciation and amortization









31

31 Stock-based compensation expense









44

44 Adjusted EBITDA*









$ (39)

$ (29)

















Other Items















Effective tax rate













22 % Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions) -

diluted (non-GAAP)













86.2 Cash flow from operations









$(55) to $(45) Capital expenditures













$7 to $9





* Sum of reconciling items may differ from total due to rounding of individual components

Sum of quarterly guidance may differ from full year guidance due to rounding

