R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 08-Jun-2023 / 12:03 GMT/BST

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 8 June 2023 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.

A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction):

Votes For % of % of Ordinary resolutions (except where stated Votes Total Votes otherwise) (including Votes Against Votes Votes Cast Withheld Chairman's Cast Cast discretion) 1 To receive the company's annual accounts for the 45,675,914 100 - - 45,675,914 - year ended 31 December 2022 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report for 45,615,964 100 368 - 45,616,332 59,582 the year ended 31 December 2022 3 To re-elect David Blackett as a director 39,963,083 87 5,712,630 13 45,675,713 201 4 To elect Mieke Djalil as a director 45,675,624 100 89 - 45,675,713 201 5 To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director 45,675,624 100 89 - 45,675,713 201 6 To re-elect John Oakley as a director 42,036,080 92 3,639,633 8 45,675,713 201 7 To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director 42,036,080 92 3,639,633 8 45,675,713 201 8 To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director 45,675,624 100 89 - 45,675,713 201 9 To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director 45,675,560 100 153 - 45,675,713 201 10 To re-appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson, chartered 45,425,713 99 250,000 1 45,675,713 201 accountants, as auditor 11 To authorise the audit committee to determine and 45,616,033 100 98 - 45,616,131 59,783 approve the remuneration of the auditor 12 To authorise the company to make market purchases 45,602,625 100 67,956 - 45,670,581 5,333 of any of its ordinary shares 13 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 41,976,402 92 3,699,311 8 45,675,713 201 14 To authorise the directors to allot preference 45,615,946 100 59,767 - 45,675,713 201 shares To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 15 rights on up to 5% of ordinary shares (Special 41,975,477 92 3,700,040 8 45,675,517 397 Resolution) To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 16 rights on up to a further 5% of ordinary shares, 41,975,477 92 3,700,040 8 45,675,517 397 such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 17 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 45,502,511 100 113,620 - 45,616,131 59,783 days' notice (Special Resolution)

