Dow Jones News
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM 08-Jun-2023 / 12:03 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the "company")

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company's annual general meeting dated 8 June 2023 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.

A total of 43,831,029 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) and 72,000,000 cumulative 9% preference shares were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

Proxies in respect of both ordinary and preference shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): 

Votes For  % of      % of 
       Ordinary resolutions (except where stated               Votes      Total   Votes 
       otherwise)                     (including Votes Against  Votes Votes Cast Withheld 
                                 Chairman's Cast      Cast 
                                 discretion) 
 
1       To receive the company's annual accounts for the  45,675,914 100  -     -   45,675,914 - 
       year ended 31 December 2022 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration report for  45,615,964 100  368    -   45,616,332 59,582 
       the year ended 31 December 2022 
3       To re-elect David Blackett as a director      39,963,083 87  5,712,630 13  45,675,713 201 
4       To elect Mieke Djalil as a director         45,675,624 100  89    -   45,675,713 201 
5       To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director        45,675,624 100  89    -   45,675,713 201 
6       To re-elect John Oakley as a director        42,036,080 92  3,639,633 8   45,675,713 201 
7       To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director      42,036,080 92  3,639,633 8   45,675,713 201 
8       To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director        45,675,624 100  89    -   45,675,713 201 
9       To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director  45,675,560 100  153    -   45,675,713 201 
10      To re-appoint MHA MacIntyre Hudson, chartered    45,425,713 99  250,000  1   45,675,713 201 
       accountants, as auditor 
11      To authorise the audit committee to determine and  45,616,033 100  98    -   45,616,131 59,783 
       approve the remuneration of the auditor 
12      To authorise the company to make market purchases  45,602,625 100  67,956  -   45,670,581 5,333 
       of any of its ordinary shares 
13      To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 41,976,402 92  3,699,311 8   45,675,713 201 
14      To authorise the directors to allot preference   45,615,946 100  59,767  -   45,675,713 201 
       shares 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
15      rights on up to 5% of ordinary shares (Special   41,975,477 92  3,700,040 8   45,675,517 397 
       Resolution) 
       To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption 
16      rights on up to a further 5% of ordinary shares,  41,975,477 92  3,700,040 8   45,675,517 397 
       such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes 
       (Special Resolution) 
17      To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 45,502,511 100  113,620  -   45,616,131 59,783 
       days' notice (Special Resolution)

