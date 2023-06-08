Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H48J | ISIN: SE0009973563 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XP
Frankfurt
08.06.23
09:15 Uhr
3,340 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XSPRAY PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XSPRAY PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 13:46
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of XSpray Pharma AB

With effect from June 09, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 20, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   XSPRAY UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020355659              
Order book ID:  295193                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from June 09, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   XSPRAY BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020355667              
Order book ID:  295194                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.