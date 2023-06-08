Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of XSpray Pharma AB

With effect from June 09, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 20, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: XSPRAY UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355659 Order book ID: 295193 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 09, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: XSPRAY BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020355667 Order book ID: 295194 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB