Peraso, Inc.: Peraso and pSemi Collaborate on RF Solution for 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Peraso Inc., and pSemi, a Murata company, together announced a successful RF solution for mmWave fixed wireless access customer premises equipment (CPE) using Peraso's new PRS1520 beamformer RFIC and pSemi's PE128300 up-down converter.

The mmWave frequency bands provide extensive RF spectrum, which is ideal for fixed wireless access delivering multi-gigabit services. Leveraging 5G mobile infrastructure, mobile network operators (MNOs) in many global regions are starting to roll out fixed wireless services, directly competing with cable and fiber and reaching areas underserved by current broadband providers.

"The key to economically delivering broadband FWA on a global scale is a low-cost customer terminal," says Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "Peraso's beamformer, in combination with pSemi's up-down converter, should dramatically reduce the number of components and cost for the RF module. Peraso is pleased to cooperate with other premier component suppliers such as pSemi to provide solutions the industry needs."

The Peraso PRS1520 supports all the major mmWave bands and offers sufficient transmit power to meet the EIRP expectations for Class 1 CPE. In combination with pSemi's high-performance PE128300, system developers can realize a cost-efficient RF solution for n257, n258, and n261 (24.25-29.5 GHz) bands.

"We are excited to announce the successful integration of our up-down converter with Peraso's beamformer," says Vikas Choudhary, Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and System Engineering at pSemi. "This is a major milestone in our collaboration with Peraso, and it demonstrates pSemi's commitment to work across platforms and deliver choice and flexibility to the industry. We are pleased to be the preferred solution provider for customers looking to accelerate the industry by offering the best possible 5G mmWave solutions. This integration promotes faster time to market supporting 5G mmWave fixed wireless access and private networks alike."

Peraso and pSemi will participate in the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) next week, June 11-16, in San Diego, CA. Peraso's hardware will be available to see at the Richardson RFPD booth 2035, and pSemi will be at booth 1725. Peraso's Director of RF/mmWave IC Design, Austin Chen, will give an industry keynote on mmWave phased array transceiver chipsets and modules on Tuesday, June 13, at 11:30 a.m. PST (Session Tu2C-6). Additional details related to the event are available at: https://ims-ieee.org/technical-program/systems-applications?date=2023-06-13

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About pSemi

pSemi, a Murata Company, (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with third-party semiconductor and antenna solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

