ManagedMethods Wins Best IT Solution at EdTech Breakthrough Awards 2023

The cybersecurity vendor has once again been recognized for their efforts in the field of education technology

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / ManagedMethods, the Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, safety, and compliance platform for K-12 school districts, today announced that it is receiving the EdTech Breakthrough award for "Best Overall IT Solution for the Education Market."





ManagedMethods received the award at the annual awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough-a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

This is not the first time that ManagedMethods has received acclaim in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards-they previously held the accolades of Cloud Security Startup of the Year in 2019, Overall Threat Detection Solution of the Year in 2020, and Overall Enterprise Cloud Security Solution of the Year in 2021.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards aims to celebrate outstanding achievements and acknowledge the innovation, dedication, and accomplishments in various educational technology sectors. These sectors include Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation, and more. The award cements ManagedMethods as a credible and trustworthy cybersecurity vendor purpose-built for education organizations.

ManagedMethods' platform monitors school district Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 email, file sharing, chat, and video apps 24/7/365 and empowers district IT admins with visibility and control of their cloud environment. The platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence to defend against malware and phishing threats, swiftly identifies and resolves account takeovers, and safeguards data from both deliberate attacks and accidental breaches.

ManagedMethods CEO, Charlie Sander, stated: "We are honored to be recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards for the fifth consecutive year. The team at ManagedMethods is committed to keeping schools and students safe online. I'm proud of the work that my team has accomplished and of the partnerships we've developed with schools throughout the US and around the world."

ManagedMethods is on a mission to make securing sensitive information stored in the cloud easy and affordable for K-12 school districts. The cybersecurity and compliance platform provides a centralized command center for managing Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity and student safety risks. This supports automated controls to prevent data security breaches, account takeovers, ransomware, and phishing attacks, and detect student safety signals.

