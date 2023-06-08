SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Announces Form 10 Filing to Attain Reporting Status with the SEC

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE), an incubator company focused on acquisition and support of commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce the filing of its Form 10 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A copy of Form 10 is available at www.sec.gov under SMC Entertainment Inc.

The Form 10 Registration Statement filing provides our shareholders and investors with a description of SMC's business and growth strategies, current and historical financial information and other pertinent information such as risk factors and legal disclosures.

Mr. Erik Blum, SMC's CEO, stated, "We are very excited to announce the filing of our Form 10, a milestone that we've been working very diligently to achieve. Upon its effectiveness, the Company will file a corporate action to change company name and a symbol change to better reflect our Fintech business plan."

Once the Form 10 Registration Statement becomes effective, the Company will be subject to the SEC reporting requirements, including but not limited to Form 8-K for periodic reports, Form 10-K for annual reports and Form 10-Q for quarterly reports.

In addition, SMC is pleased to announce that it has re-engaged its current auditor to conduct SMC's 2023 annual financial audit and review SMC's quarterlies.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.

Press Release Contact:

Erik Blum

CEO

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

Ron Hughes

Chief Operations Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

ron.hughes.operations@gmail.com

360-820-5973

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

