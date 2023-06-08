Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical imaging device company, announces that effective May 31, 2023, Dr. John McGraw has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for personal reasons and has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. McGraw will remain an Advisor to the Company and consult on future projects.

The Company thanks Dr. McGraw for his service and management contributions over the past three years.

Effective June 1, 2023, Izotropic Founder, Chairman, and Former CEO Mr. Robert Thast will assume the role of Interim CEO and will work closely with the Company's Directors regarding business decisions and operational matters until a new CEO is in place.

Izotropic has initiated its search for a new CEO with broad public company and financing expertise and global experience in healthcare imaging and marketing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mr. Robert Thast, CEO

Contact:

Email: info@izocorp.com

Toll Free: 1-833-IZOCORP ext.1

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView is not yet approved for sale.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169215