Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017 | Ticker-Symbol: MDO
Tradegate
08.06.23
15:09 Uhr
262,90 Euro
-0,70
-0,27 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
262,00262,5015:11
261,80262,5015:11
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 14:38
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

McDonald's Corporation: One on One With McDonald's Senior Director of Supply Chain Business Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Meet our Senior Director of Supply Chain Business Diversity, Karmetria Dunham Burton. Karmetria makes sure that our supply chain is inclusive of businesses that are owned by women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled business people. Her work is incredibly important as the diversity of our supply chain makes it better and stronger for the benefit of our business and the communities we serve. Thank you for all you do for McDonald's, Karmetria, and for sitting down to talk with me. I'll be carrying your dad's advice with me!

Here at McDonald's, our purpose is to feed and foster communities.

As the leading global foodservice retailer, we believe it's our responsibility to make our impact on this world a positive one.

We believe in using our influence, size and reach, and engaging with McDonald's customers, Company staff, Franchisees, suppliers and partners, as a responsible business with a positive impact on communities globally. We're proud of the work we do to help make a difference - and will continue working to deliver progress in the communities in which we operate.

We're driving impact by living our purpose. The actions we continue to take today across people, communities and our planet will ensure we're building a better business and a more trusted brand for generations to come.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

View original content here.

McDonald's Corporation, Thursday, June 8, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760047/One-on-One-With-McDonalds-Senior-Director-of-Supply-Chain-Business-Diversity

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.