McDonald's Corporation: One on One With McDonald's Senior Director of Supply Chain Business Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Meet our Senior Director of Supply Chain Business Diversity, Karmetria Dunham Burton. Karmetria makes sure that our supply chain is inclusive of businesses that are owned by women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled business people. Her work is incredibly important as the diversity of our supply chain makes it better and stronger for the benefit of our business and the communities we serve. Thank you for all you do for McDonald's, Karmetria, and for sitting down to talk with me. I'll be carrying your dad's advice with me!

Here at McDonald's, our purpose is to feed and foster communities.

As the leading global foodservice retailer, we believe it's our responsibility to make our impact on this world a positive one.

We believe in using our influence, size and reach, and engaging with McDonald's customers, Company staff, Franchisees, suppliers and partners, as a responsible business with a positive impact on communities globally. We're proud of the work we do to help make a difference - and will continue working to deliver progress in the communities in which we operate.

We're driving impact by living our purpose. The actions we continue to take today across people, communities and our planet will ensure we're building a better business and a more trusted brand for generations to come.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760047/One-on-One-With-McDonalds-Senior-Director-of-Supply-Chain-Business-Diversity