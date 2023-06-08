Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 14:58
Admission to trading of Saunum Group additional shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-06-08 14:53 CEST --


On June 8th, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional admission to trading application of Saunum Group AS and to list
its 27,729 additionally issued shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First
North. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional shares of Saunum Group AS will be
admitted to trading as of Friday, June 9th, 2023, or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,396,925 shares of Saunum Group (ISIN: EE3100019753) will be
traded under the trading code SAUNA on or about June 9th. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
