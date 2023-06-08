New Recognition Notes Bitdefender's Double-Digit Revenue Growth in the Consumer Digital Life Protection Market

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, is pleased to announce it was recognized as a vendor 'Who Shaped the Year' in the IDC report Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection (CDLP) Market Shares, 2022.¹

According to IDC, "In addition to its above market growth, Bitdefender's rate of growth has accelerated. In 2022, Bitdefender launched password management, identity monitoring and protection, and identity threat protection." The report also states, "Unlike several of the larger vendors in the CDLP market, Bitdefender is also a vendor of growing size in the commercial segment with the majority of this segment's revenue derived from endpoint security products (e.g., endpoint protection platforms [EPPs] and endpoint detection and response [EDR])."

Previously categorized by IDC as consumer endpoint security, the CDLP market captures the broader set of technologies that vendors offer to address a range of consumers' cybersecurity and digital protection needs, including endpoint device security (i.e., antivirus), connected home security, parental controls, password management, cloud backup, identity protection, consumer VPN, and device care.

In highlighting Bitdefender's growth in the segment, the IDC report notes the company's "technologist DNA" and threat intelligence gained from a broad range of deployments, stating "Leading with its bench strength in technology, Bitdefender promotes its CDLP products to tech-savvy consumers. This strategy has contributed to the company's solid business metrics in customer retention and net-new customers."

Recent Bitdefender Consumer Cybersecurity and Digital Life Protection Milestones

Consumer cybersecurity and data privacy concerns are growing as cyberattacks and data breaches increase in sophistication and frequency. To protect consumers, Bitdefender has introduced numerous solutions over the past year, including:

Bitdefender App Anomaly Detection for Android Mobile Devices The industry's first real-time, behavior-based protection layer for Android mobile devices. Integrated into Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android, the novel technology continuously detects malicious threats and anomalous behavior in Android applications as it emerges.

The industry's first real-time, behavior-based protection layer for Android mobile devices. Integrated into Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android, the novel technology continuously detects malicious threats and anomalous behavior in Android applications as it emerges. Industry's First Chat Protection for Mobile-Based Instant Messaging Applications - Bitdefender Chat Protection immediately alerts users if malicious links are received or sent during live sessions over the world's most popular chat applications including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Discord. A true industry innovation, the new capabilities help protect users from increased cybercriminal activities targeting mobile devices.

- Bitdefender Chat Protection immediately alerts users if malicious links are received or sent during live sessions over the world's most popular chat applications including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Discord. A true industry innovation, the new capabilities help protect users from increased cybercriminal activities targeting mobile devices. Bitdefender Identity Theft Protection - A service for U.S., European and Australian consumers, delivering identity threat detection and alerts, 24/7 credit and financial account monitoring, dedicated recovery services in the event of successful identity takeover (for U.S. customers), and Identity Protection Score (for non-U.S. customers). The service helps prevent criminals from stealing or using personal information to drain financial accounts, open new lines of credit, commit medical or tax fraud among other identity-based offenses.

- A service for U.S., European and Australian consumers, delivering identity threat detection and alerts, 24/7 credit and financial account monitoring, dedicated recovery services in the event of successful identity takeover (for U.S. customers), and Identity Protection Score (for non-U.S. customers). The service helps prevent criminals from stealing or using personal information to drain financial accounts, open new lines of credit, commit medical or tax fraud among other identity-based offenses. Bitdefender Premium VPN Service with Powerful Privacy Protection Technologies A simple to use virtual private network (VPN) service for consumers with ad blocker and anti-tracker features, as well as whitelist capabilities to provide secure and private web browsing from anywhere in the world.

"Strong cybersecurity must go beyond traditional antimalware and incorporate solutions for protecting consumers' digital identity and privacy across all environments and devices," said Mihaela Paun, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "As cyberattacks continue to evolve, it's imperative to have comprehensive protection on all fronts. Bitdefender is proud to once again be recognized by leading industry analysts for providing trusted, innovative cybersecurity solutions that protect all aspects of digital life."

1IDC "Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection Market Shares, 2022: Currency Exchange Fluctuations Hide a More Robust Market," doc US50088923, May 2023.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005145/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com