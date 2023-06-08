Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
PR Newswire
08.06.2023 | 15:06
Deltek Named a Best Place to Work in Asia for the 11th Year

Deltek's Philippines office has been recognized once again by the World HRD Congress as one of Asia's best employer brands

HERNDON, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has once again been named as one of Asia's best employer brands. Since 2012, Deltek has received this recognition eleven times from the Best Employer Brands. The awards, organized by the World HRD Congress, highlight employers from various geographical regions in Asia that are committed to creating positive experiences for employees. The awards recognize the top organizations within Asia that are exemplary in HR and have used marketing communications effectively for Human Resources development.

Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek)

Deltek's office in The Philippines distinguished itself from other nominees through its award-winning Talent Management and Employee Engagement strategies by utilizing communications effectively in attracting, retaining, and developing talent. In addition to Deltek being named a Best Employer Brand, Cecille Manlapaz, CHRP®, Director of APAC and EMEA Talent Acquisition at Deltek, has also been recognized as a Top Most HR Leader in The Philippines for her ability to drive positive change, foster a culture of inclusivity, and implement effective HR strategies.

"Deltek wouldn't be the company that it is without our employees. We're proud that our team in The Philippines has been recognized again for their amazing collaborative spirit and the passion for work that they show up with every day," said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. "We are also incredibly proud of Cecille Manlapaz and her accomplishments on being named a Top HR leader. On behalf of the entire Deltek team, I'd like to express my gratitude to the World HRD Congress for this prestigious award."

Learn more about Deltek's award-winning team.

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

Deltek Contact:
Deltek Media Relations Team
press@Deltek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010738/Deltek_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deltek-named-a-best-place-to-work-in-asia-for-the-11th-year-301846184.html

