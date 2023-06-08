The Co-Chairmen reveal new shirt and partnership with world's largest airline in hilarious new video

Today, United Airlines was announced as the official front of shirt sponsor of Wrexham AFC, the recently promoted Welsh football team, beginning with the 2023-2024 season for both the men's side and women's side. As part of their broader partnership with Wrexham AFC, the United Airlines name and logo will emblazon the front of Wrexham AFC shirts during the club's home and away games.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005309/en/

Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds revealed the shirt and new sponsorship with United in a new video.

"We seek out sponsors that match the spirit of both Wrexham Association Football Club and the people of Wrexham," commented Wrexham AFC Co-Chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. "We could think of no better sponsor for the next phase of our quest than United Airlines. The team, town and fans around the world are united as never before and United Airlines is committed to elevating our story and journey."

"The story of Wrexham AFC and their fans represents the best of what professional sports has to offer," said United Airlines Chief Communications Officer Josh Earnest. "The passion and perseverance of this team on the rise has captured the imagination of people in the U.S. and around the world. When the Wrexham AFC players deliver even more heart-pumping moments this season, we couldn't be prouder that United Airlines will be written across their chests. We're also excited to partner with the team and their co-chairmen across social media and on their hit TV show as the incredible story of this team and its loyal fans continues to unfold."

This Summer, Wrexham AFC will travel across the Atlantic on United flights for its highly anticipated Wrexham AFC American tour the first time in the Club's history that the first team squad will travel to the United States. The airline's loyalty customers will have special access to Wrexham AFC matches in the U.S. and in Wales through its MileagePlus Exclusives platform and United is working with the club on additional ways to support the local community from a philanthropic perspective.

Wrexham AFC Executive Director Humphrey Ker said, "We are delighted that United Airlines will be the Club's new shirt sponsor. Their desire to provide a first-class service to customers, sees them the airline of choice for many US-based Wrexham fans. The Club will be in safe hands when traveling across the Atlantic for our pre-season tour and we look forward to flying with them."

With hubs in the U.S.'s largest cities, United provides gateways to more international destinations across the Atlantic and Pacific than any other airline in the world. This summer, United will fly nonstop to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East more than all other U.S. airlines combined including London, Dubai, UAE; Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; Amman, Jordan; Tenerife, Canary Islands; Ponta Delgada, Azores and Mallorca, Spain as well as more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, such as Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Berlin and Shannon.

Follow @Wrexham_AFC, @united and visit www.wrexhamafc.co.uk for more updates on the front of shirt and partnership.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club is based in Wrexham, North Wales, and competes in League Two, the fourth tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham has won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Racecourse Ground, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that still continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham This goal is being pursued through four guiding principles: i) to protect the heritage of Wrexham AFC; ii) to reinforce the values of the community; iii) to use Rob and Ryan's resources to grow the exposure of the club at home and abroad; and iv) to create a winning culture. For more information, please visit wrexhamafc.co.uk.

About United Airlines

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230608005309/en/

Contacts:

Molly Alves

mollya@maximumeffort.com