Livento Group, Inc.: Livento Group BOXO New Projects - Locked and SawBones

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announces the details of two new projects to be produced by BOXO Productions as part of the $32.25m acquisition announced in May 2023.

Locked

A crime thriller film based on actual events. Locked is a remake of a very successful Argentine-Spanish film named 4 x 4. This movie is being filmed in the summer of 2023. The expected revenues from Q2 2024 which is when the film is scheduled to be premiered. Box office and online streaming platforms should generate approximately $97 million combined.

The movie is directed by David Yarovesky and produced by members of the BOXO team and Sam Raimi. Sam Raimi is a Director and Producer that filmed all the Spiderman movies for Marvel and Doctor Strange 2. Sam is one of the most sought-after Directors and Producers in Hollywood, with an incredible track record of creating movies with revenues above $800 million. His outstanding record includes 25 movies that averaged 4x the original budget in box office revenues.

This movie will star Sir Antony Hopkins.

SawBones

The movie is a horror story about three inmates of a juvenile detention center who find their escape plans sidelined by a murder mystery and the resurgence of the legendary serial killer known as "Sawbones," a homicidal surgeon who exacts revenge upon those whom he believes have wronged him.

This script is one of the works of Stan Lee that BOXO has in its possession. The project is currently in the stage of writing the script in cooperation with Timur Bekmambetov. Timur is a Director and Producer with a track record of producing an average revenue per movie of 16x that of the original budget.

Stan Lee also has a very impressive track record whereby the average revenue per movie was over $600 million. The anticipated Box office revenue for Sawbones is set to be in excess of $400 million. BOXO owns 4% of the movie rights. Based on these numbers BOXO forecasts more than $10 million in revenues.

"We are thrilled to announce the two movies from the list of our acquisition. Both movies have a great team with a reputation for outstanding quality," said David Stybr, CEO of BOXO. "Additionally, BOXO has a percentage share on any other sequel, Creating a further potential revenue stream. This adds terrific value to our investors."

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink:NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry.

For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com

