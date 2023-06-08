Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for New Wave Group AB (77/23)

Referring to the bulletin from New Wave Group AB's annual general meeting, held on Meeting held on May, 16, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 12, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: NEWA B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000426546 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 9, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020356970 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 12, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.