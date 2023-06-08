Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
WKN: 919695 | ISIN: SE0000426546 | Ticker-Symbol: NWG
Frankfurt
08.06.23
08:07 Uhr
16,640 Euro
+0,340
+2,09 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 15:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for New Wave Group AB (77/23)

Referring to the bulletin from New Wave Group AB's annual general meeting, held
on Meeting held on May, 16, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split in
relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
Jun 12, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 NEWA B   
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000426546
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 9, 2023 
New ISIN code:                SE0020356970
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 12, 2023

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
