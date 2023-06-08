MGI Tech Co., Ltd.: MGI and AddLife AB Announce Strategic Collaboration for Expanded Distribution of MGI products* in the Nordic Region

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co. Ltd. ("MGI"), a company committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science, are delighted to announce a comprehensive collaboration with AddLife AB, one of Europe's largest distributors of clinical testing and laboratory equipment, headquartered in Stockholm. This partnership aims to significantly enhance the distribution of MGI products* in the Nordic region, leverage the expertise and market presence of AddLife AB's Triolab Group subsidiaries, and expand the downstream applications into innovative fields such as point-of-care testing (POCT) and remote ultrasound.

Under the agreement, AddLife AB's four Triolab Group subsidiaries, namely Triolab Sweden, Triolab Norway, Triolab Denmark (Iceland), and Triolab Finland will serve as separate distributors for the distribution of MGI products*.

"At AddLife, we aim to meet all our customers' needs at the highest level. Innovation is one of our core values and the addition of the product line from MGI is a perfect complement to our laboratory portfolio in that respect. It gives our customers the possibility to use the most modern and innovative technology." Kai Rantanen, Head of the Diagnostic Business at AddLife AB said.

Duncan Yu, President of MGI, also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with AddLife AB and its Triolab Group subsidiaries to expand our reach in the Nordic region. The extensive distribution network and market expertise of AddLife AB, combined with MGI's leading-edge sequencing products*, will enable us to effectively meet the needs of healthcare professionals and contribute to improved patient outcomes."

The collaboration between MGI and AddLife AB represents a significant milestone in responding to the evolving needs of healthcare providers in the Nordic region. By combining their respective strengths and expertise, both companies aim to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge sequencing technologies and promote improved patient care across the region.

*Unless otherwise informed, StandardMPS and CoolMPS sequencing reagents, and sequencers for use with such reagents are not available in Germany, Spain, UK, Sweden, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong (CoolMPS is available in Hong Kong).

*Products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures (except as specifically noted)

About MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its affiliates, "MGI"), headquartered in Shenzhen, is committed to building core tools and technology to lead life science through intelligent innovation. Based on its proprietary technology, MGI focuses on research & development, production, and sales of sequencing instruments**, reagents*, and related products to support life science research, agriculture, precision medicine and healthcare. MGI's mission is to develop and promote advanced life science tools for future healthcare. As of December 31, 2022, MGI has more than 2,800 employees, and 36% of whom are R&D personnel. Founded in 2016, MGI operates in more than 90 countries and regions, serving more than 2,000 customers. For more information, please visit the MGI website or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn or YouTube.

AddLife in short

AddLife is an independent European provider in life science that offers high quality products, services and consulting to both the private and public sectors. AddLife has about 2,200 employees in around 85 operating subsidiaries, which operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 9 billion. AddLife is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

