Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864684 | ISIN: IE0001827041 | Ticker-Symbol: CRG
Tradegate
08.06.23
15:28 Uhr
45,950 Euro
+0,550
+1,21 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
FTSE-100
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CRH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRH PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,50045,80016:01
45,46045,84016:01
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 15:50
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CRH PLC Announces Results of Scheme Meeting and EGM

RESULTS OF IRISH HIGH COURT CONVENED SHAREHOLDER MEETING & EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / All resolutions proposed at the Irish High Court Convened Shareholder Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (the "Meetings") held earlier today, 8 June 2023, in connection with the proposal to transfer the Company's primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange and the transfer of the Company's listing category of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from a premium listing to a standard listing together with the approval of a scheme of arrangement to effect the migration of the settlement system applicable to the Company's ordinary shares held electronically from Euroclear Bank to the Depositary Trust Company (the "Scheme"), were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions is set out in the circular to Shareholders, which includes the Notices of the Meetings, issued on 9 May 2023 (the "Circular") and can be found on the Company's website, www.crh.com.

Voting at the Meetings was conducted by way of a poll and the results are available on the Company's website.

The Scheme is subject to certain conditions which are set out in the scheme document (included in the Circular), including approval by the Irish High Court of the Scheme.

For the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.3, copies of the resolutions passed at the meetings have been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries

Contact
Neil Colgan
Company Secretary
Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760056/CRH-PLC-Announces-Results-of-Scheme-Meeting-and-EGM

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.