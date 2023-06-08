Westborough, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Transitional Data Services (TDS), a global leader in cloud and data center migrations, and modernization, today announces the availability of TransitionManager 6.2. The new release provides further enhancements to improve performance and streamline migration tasks. Additionally, release 6.2 allows customers to execute digital transformation strategies with confidence, addressing critical business areas such as disaster preparedness and cloud adoption.

TransitionManager consolidates and visually presents application dependencies across the IT estate, serving as the foundational source of truth for an organization. TransitionManager's automation platform helps reduce risk and allow discrete teams to manage and complete day-to-day tasks with confidence, speed and efficiency.

This latest release includes:

Reporting Enhancements New Task Activity Dashboard ensures transparent management of manually created tasks. Virtual Infrastructure Capacity Planning Report enables forecasting of resource utilization of all virtual machines assigned to a move event. Reporting data model enhancements. Performance improvements.

Productivity Enhancements Recipe Swimlane Visualization improves runbook insight for better analysis, planning and execution. Expanded Device Fields to increase reporting consistency by eliminating the need to create commonly used custom asset fields. JSON Format support for writing runbook recipes to simplify the validation process and increase efficiency. Expanding the use of Automation Actions in Recipes. Improvements to Data Script Management and the Data Script Language to make each more flexible and powerful.



"We are excited to roll out another round of important new capabilities and features in TranstionManager," said Michael Bullock, CEO and Co-founder of TDS. "Our partners and customers will find the dashboard and reporting improvements are a key enabler in end-to-end visibility and communication associated with Insight. And the additional flexibility provided by enhanced runbooks, actions within recipes, and more detailed device modeling are key to advanced Orchestration. Now more than ever, TransitionManager remains the key tool for continuous management and digital transformation."

For more information about the new capabilities and functionality of TransitionManager, visit the TDS website and sign up for a demonstration.

About TDS

With the power of the TransitionManager platform, TDS (www.tdsi.com) has been successfully orchestrating complex IT transformation programs for enterprises and government entities around the world, having migrated over 1.5 million workloads and more than 400,000 applications while achieving an NPS of 86. Recognized by industry analysts, chosen by Fortune 500 companies and standardized by some of the largest technology services firms, TDS's TransitionManager software is the standard for accelerating the orchestration and execution of complex application portfolio management, hybrid cloud and data center migrations and modernizations, and disaster recovery programs.

