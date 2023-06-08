Green Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Will Begin Delivery of BE WATER to Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores

MARION, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce through its partnership with Merchants Distributors (MDI) that it is rolling out delivery of its BE WATER bottled water soon to multiple retail outlets through Piggly Wiggly's Southeast division. This involves the sale of the company's six-pack configuration as displayed on its corporate press release page entitled 'Greene Concepts Secures New Retail Distribution to Five Hundred Grocery Stores'.

Through MDI, Greene Concepts will soon deliver its six-pack BE WATER to multiple Piggly Wiggly Southeast chain locations. This multiplies the company's expansion of BE WATER throughout the country.

Brian Adkins, Greene Concepts' National Sales Director, notes, "MDI has been invaluable in helping us expand awareness of BE WATER and we are all thrilled to be delivering to multiple Piggly Wiggly stores in the near future. Piggly Wiggly has been on the forefront of grocery innovation for a long time and will be a fantastic retail partner to carry BE WATER six-packs. As one of America's best-known and best-loved brands, Piggly Wiggly represents value, freshness, and quality with a local feel and culture."

Brian Adkins continues, "Also, MDI's salesforce is out working on distribution deals for other regional and national chains that pull through MDI as well. We expect to announce additional chains that will carry BE WATER and bring us closer to widespread recognition, prominence, and national product availability. Piggly Wiggly offers us the chance to expand our presence in a fantastic way."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "MDI continues to be an important partner in helping us expand and present our BE WATER six-packs to a greater number of retailers. Thanks to MDI, consumers will soon be able to find BE WATER in multiple Piggly Wiggly locations. Piggly Wiggly is prominent throughout the eastern half of the U.S. and we are very thankful for our initial entry into their Southeast location stores. Both MDI and Piggy Wiggly represent excellence and I am grateful to both businesses, along with Brian Adkins, for their continued strong work in helping us showcase BE WATER nationally."

About Piggly Wiggly

Piggly Wiggly was founded in 1916 in Memphis, Tennessee. It was the nation's first self-service grocery store where customers would pick out their merchandise instead of waiting for a clerk to do it for them. Piggly Wiggly brand is known for matching the quality of national brands at a lower price with substantial savings. The chain now has more than 530 stores in 18 states. Piggly Wiggly is part of the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA), the largest independent grocery chain in the world with 6,000 total locations worldwide (1,600 U.S. stores).

https://www.pigglywiggly.com/

About Merchants Distributors (MDI), LLC

Merchants Distributors (MDI) is a privately-owned wholesale grocery store distributor headquartered in Hickory, NC. MDI supplies over 600 retail food stores with food and non-food items in 12 Eastern states to include NC, SC, GA, TN, VA, AL, WV, OH, FL, PA, MD, and KY. MDI has been supplying retail supermarkets for over 90 years. In addition to full-service distribution to supermarkets in 12 East Coast states, MDI offers cold storage to manufacturers, provides digital services for retail, has a large format print facility, and exports to over 30 countries. The company has a strong customer focus and offers a variety of services to help their customers succeed.

https://www.mdi.com/

About H2O Artesian, Inc.

H2O Artesian, Inc. is a Satellite Beach and Melbourne, Florida based distributor that services the entire state of Florida and distributes all of Greene Concepts brands. The company was established by Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, who combined have over 50 years of sales and promotion expertise to retailers and consumers.

About Alex Lee, Inc.

Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that employs nearly 10,000 people. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, LLC, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets across the Southeastern United States. Alex Lee, Inc. is based in Hickory, NC. For more information, pleasevisit https://www.alexlee.com.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

