M2i Global Inc: INKY Changes Ticker Symbol - Now Trades Under New Symbol, MTWO

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / INKY Inc. announced today that it has voluntarily changed its trading symbol to MTWO.

ABOUT the Company ("we," "our," "us") (OTC:MTWO)

The Company, through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.M2icorp.com

