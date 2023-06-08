Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
08.06.23
16:56 Uhr
9,761 Euro
+0,066
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,6959,76818:19
9,7089,77018:18
GlobeNewswire
08.06.2023 | 16:34
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Warrants to STO Warrants US Extended (17/23)

Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO
Warrants US Extended AE to STO Warrants E Extended (17/23) 

As from June 09, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Warrants will
change market segment to STO Warrants US Extended. 

The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged.



ISIN    Long name      Current Market   New Market Segment as of   
                Segment       effective date       
SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI    STO Warrants US   STO Warrants Extend E    
645     NORDNET 08     Extend AE                    
SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI    STO Warrants US   STO Warrants Extend E    
637     NORDNET 07     Extend AE                    
SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI    STO Warrants US   STO Warrants Extend E    
629     NORDNET 06     Extend AE                    
SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI    STO Warrants US   STO Warrants Extend E    
611     NORDNET 05     Extend AE                    
SE0020194 MINI S PEPSI    STO Warrants US   STO Warrants Extend E    
652     NORDNET 03     Extend AE                    
SE0020194 MINI S PEPSI    STO Warrants US   STO Warrants Extend E    
660     NORDNET 04     Extend AE                    


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
