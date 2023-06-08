Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Warrants to STO Warrants US Extended (17/23)

Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Warrants US Extended AE to STO Warrants E Extended (17/23) As from June 09, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Warrants will change market segment to STO Warrants US Extended. The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name Current Market New Market Segment as of Segment effective date SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI STO Warrants US STO Warrants Extend E 645 NORDNET 08 Extend AE SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI STO Warrants US STO Warrants Extend E 637 NORDNET 07 Extend AE SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI STO Warrants US STO Warrants Extend E 629 NORDNET 06 Extend AE SE0020194 MINI L PEPSI STO Warrants US STO Warrants Extend E 611 NORDNET 05 Extend AE SE0020194 MINI S PEPSI STO Warrants US STO Warrants Extend E 652 NORDNET 03 Extend AE SE0020194 MINI S PEPSI STO Warrants US STO Warrants Extend E 660 NORDNET 04 Extend AE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.