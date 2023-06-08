Luxembourg has selected 75 solar projects in the nation's first procurement exercise for self-consumption. It will launch a second tender in July.From pv magazine France Luxembourg's Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Energy have chosen 85 projects totaling 43.3 MW in the country's inaugural solar self-consumption tender. The selected projects will receive €16.1 million ($17.2 million) in rebates out of a €30 million budget. The tender encompassed three project categories: installations ranging from 30 kW to 200 kW, with a subsidy ceiling of €810/kW; arrays with an installed power of 200 kW ...

