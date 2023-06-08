CACI Donates Exhibit to the Coronado Historical Association

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) praised POWs for their service, sacrifice, and unbreakable spirit at the unveiling of a CACI-sponsored exhibit at the Coronado Historical Association Museum on March 28 in California.

CACI has a long history of national security partnership with the Armed Forces through its many veterans, reservists, National Guard members, and military spouses who work at CACI and its more than 60 years of work with the Department of Defense.

The exhibit titled, "Open Doors: Vietnam POWs 50 Years of Freedom," celebrates the courage and resolve of Prisoners of War (POWs) through photos and interviews. CACI acquired the exhibit in 2006 and displayed it at the company's former Arlington headquarters for more than 15 years. This year, CACI donated the exhibit back to the museum to mark the 50th anniversary of the homecoming of Vietnam POWs.

"The images, stories, and perspectives of these heroes have touched and inspired us at CACI for many years. We are pleased that so many others will now have an opportunity to experience this exhibit," said John Mengucci , CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "We know they, too, will draw inspiration from their patriotism, their unyielding strength, and their triumph over adversity."

Guests at the opening included families of POWs who have passed away and former POWs like Cmdr. Everett Alvarez, U.S. Navy (ret.), and Capt. John "Jack" Ensch, U.S. Navy (ret.), both of whom are featured in "Open Doors."

The exhibit was sponsored through CACI's philanthropy program, CACI Cares, which works to support and honor our military members and their families, including our veterans. To learn more about CACI Cares, visit https://www.caci.com/caci-cares .

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are ever vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com .

SOURCE: CACI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760072/CACI-Donates-Exhibit-to-the-Coronado-Historical-Association