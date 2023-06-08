Inovatec Systems: Two Inovatec Team Members Named to Auto Remarketing Canada's Under 40 List

Director of Client Operations and Implementation Tony Hoang and Controller Franky Ip are Recognized for Their Professional Achievements

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, announced that two of its team members have been named to Auto Remarketing Canada's prestigious Under 40 list. Director of Client Operations and Implementation Tony Hoang and Controller Franky Ip will be recognized along with other young leaders during an awards luncheon at the Canada's Used Car Week event in Toronto on June 13.

Now in its ninth year, the Under 40 initiative spotlights young leaders within the Canadian automotive industry. The program is sponsored by Cherokee Media, the publishers of Auto Remarketing, Auto Remarketing Canada, and a list of other automotive finance industry trade journals.

"We're extremely proud that two of our colleagues have been selected for this prestigious honor, which highlights the outstanding accomplishments of the young leaders that define the Canadian auto lending sector," said Vlad Kovacevic, the company's chief executive officer and co-founder. "Beyond their professionalism, expertise, and knowledge, both Franky and Tony are wonderful co-workers who are eager to help their colleagues at every turn. They are very deserving of this honor, and we could not be happier for them."

Inovatec provides a sophisticated line of automation software that creates efficiencies and streamlines workflows and origination processes for automotive lenders, empowering them to close more loans faster, manage portfolios with greater functionality, and enhance the customer engagement experience. Their industry-leading tools are driven by AI-based algorithms, harnessing the power of cloud solutions to derive enhanced data for improved compliance, increased accuracy, and rapid decisioning.

"Inovatec provides an environment that encourages creativity, ingenuity, and teamwork, which allows us to deliver solutions that offer compelling benefits to lenders," said Hoang. "I am grateful for the confidence Inovatec places in me on a daily basis, and it is a great privilege to be included in the Under 40 award program."

Franky Ip expressed similar sentiments. "It's an honor to be chosen for the Auto Remarketing's Under 40 list. I feel extremely fortunate to be able to exercise my passion at an organization like Inovatec, which takes extraordinary pride in building a nurturing culture," he said. "Being part of a team that values collaboration, innovation, and ongoing improvement creates a positive environment where I am continuously motivated to succeed."

For information on how automotive lenders can improve their business outcomes and gain a competitive edge through intuitive, integrated solutions, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

