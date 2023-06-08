Otis Worldwide: Fleet Transformation Workshop at Otis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Otis Worldwide

Join us on our journey towards a sustainable future! We recently organized a Fleet Transformation Workshop where our colleagues had the chance to discover, experience and test drive the latest electric vehicles on the market. Our EV pilot program is expanding rapidly, with EVs now deployed in 14 countries. By adopting electric vehicles, we are making a significant contribution towards achieving our company goal of reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. To learn more about our environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, click here. https://bit.ly/42O1bGq

