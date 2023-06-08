Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
Tradegate
08.06.23
13:52 Uhr
81,30 Euro
-0,24
-0,29 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 16:50
Otis Worldwide: Fleet Transformation Workshop at Otis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Otis Worldwide

Join us on our journey towards a sustainable future! We recently organized a Fleet Transformation Workshop where our colleagues had the chance to discover, experience and test drive the latest electric vehicles on the market. Our EV pilot program is expanding rapidly, with EVs now deployed in 14 countries. By adopting electric vehicles, we are making a significant contribution towards achieving our company goal of reducing Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. To learn more about our environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, click here. https://bit.ly/42O1bGq

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760084/Fleet-Transformation-Workshop-at-Otis

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
