Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PUTA | ISIN: US03815U3005 | Ticker-Symbol: UDJP
Tradegate
08.06.23
16:02 Uhr
1,472 Euro
-0,029
-1,93 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4151,50817:20
1,4161,50817:13
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 17:02
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA Announces Presentation at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conference

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA"), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on June 20-22, 2023.

Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, of Applied DNA, will participate in a Fireside Chat hosted by Maxim Group Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

The conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.??

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

The Company's common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol 'APDN,' and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol 'APPDW.'

Investor Relations contact: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: www.adnas.com

Twitter: @APDN

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760088/Applied-DNA-Announces-Presentation-at-Upcoming-Healthcare-Investor-Conference

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.