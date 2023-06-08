PV manufacturing capacity is projected to more than double by 2024, led by China, but oversupply is also anticipated, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Global solar PV manufacturing capacity is set to nearly double next year, reaching almost 1 TW, according to the IEA. This expansion would be sufficient to meet the agency's annual net zero demand for 2050, which anticipates PV deployment of nearly 650 GW in 2030 and almost 310 GW in 2024. However, the industry is grappling with the challenge of oversupply. In 2022, global PV manufacturing capacity increased by more than 70% ...

