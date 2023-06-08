Zion Market Research: Revolutionizing Renewable Energy: Bladeless Wind Turbines Market Set to Surge to USD 116.2 Billion by 2030 Globally with an Impressive 8.5% CAGR

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Bladeless Wind Turbines market size was evaluated at $14.01 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $30.01 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 10.3% between 2023 and 2030.

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: Overview

Bladeless wind turbines, also known as bladeless wind energy converters or Vortex-induced vibration wind generators, are a type of wind turbine that operates without traditional rotating blades. Unlike conventional wind turbines that utilize large spinning blades to capture wind energy, bladeless wind turbines harness wind power through a different mechanism. Bladeless wind turbines typically consist of a tall vertical or slightly inclined structure, with the absence of rotating blades being the distinguishing feature. Instead of relying on the aerodynamic lift generated by rotating blades, bladeless wind turbines employ alternative techniques to extract energy from the wind. Bladeless wind turbines offer several potential advantages over traditional wind turbines. They are often considered more visually appealing since they lack large rotating blades. They also have the potential to be quieter and require less maintenance since they have fewer moving parts. Additionally, bladeless wind turbines may be safer for birds and bats, as they eliminate the risk of collisions with spinning blades.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Bladeless Wind Turbines Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global bladeless wind turbines market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global bladeless wind turbines market size was valued at around USD 60.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 116.2 billion, by 2030.

The growing renewable energy demand across the globe is expected to drive the bladeless wind turbines market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the domestic purpose segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the residential segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Bladeless Wind Turbines Market By Application (Marine Off-Grid Systems, Agriculture, Telecom, Remote Telemetry, Domestic Purposes, Rail Signaling, Signage, And Others), By End User (Residential, Utility, Commercial, Industrial, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand for renewable energy sources drives the market growth.

The devastating effects of global warming are being seen by everyone. If the temperature rise is not promptly and properly halted, climate change will intensify in the ensuing decades. The need of containing climate change has been recognized by individuals, civil society groups, businesses, industries, and governments all over the world to prevent the loss of millions of future lives, properties, and financial resources. The effort to address the worldwide issue of climate change is gaining momentum. The adoption of renewable energy sources is one of the crucial variables being encouraged to reduce reliance on and exploitation of fossil fuels. To fulfill the world's energy needs, there is a renewed effort being made to create better, more sophisticated technology that can harvest wind, solar, and geothermal energy. Wind power is a clean, renewable, economical, and ecologically benign energy source. The disadvantages of traditional wind turbines have been eliminated by the bladeless wind turbine, hastening the global adoption of wind energy. As a result, the global market for bladeless wind turbines will expand due to the expanding need for renewable energy sources in light of the threat posed by climate change.

Safety for wildlife propels the market expansion

Traditional wind turbines have been associated with bird and bat collisions due to their rotating blades. Bladeless wind turbines eliminate this risk, making them more wildlife-friendly. This advantage appeals to environmental organizations and regulatory bodies, driving the adoption of bladeless wind turbines in areas with high biodiversity.

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: Restraints

Lack of efficiency limits the market growth.

Bladeless wind turbines are currently less efficient compared to conventional wind turbines in terms of energy conversion. The technology is still in the early stages of development, and further improvements are needed to enhance the efficiency and power output of bladeless designs. Low efficiency can limit their competitiveness and hinder their broader adoption.

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: Opportunities

Technological advancements offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

Research and development spending in wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, and other related technologies has surged as a result of the rising emphasis on expanding the usage and deployment of renewable energy sources in the face of the climate change challenge. Bladeless wind turbine development is a perfect example of expanding research and development. The bladeless wind turbine technology will evolve, giving higher productivity and efficiency, with technical breakthroughs and increasing capital spending on research and innovation. Therefore, over the projection period, there will be plenty of lucrative prospects for the bladeless wind turbine market due to technical improvements and rising research & development spending on bladeless wind turbine technology.

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: Challenges

Regulatory and grid integration poses a major challenge.

The integration of bladeless wind turbines into existing power grids may require modifications and adaptations to accommodate the unique characteristics of the technology. Regulatory frameworks and grid connection requirements may not be fully tailored to bladeless turbines, potentially posing challenges for project developers in terms of permitting, grid connection, and compliance with industry standards.

Global Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: Segmentation

The global bladeless wind turbines industry is segmented based on application, end user, and region.

Based on the application, the global market is bifurcated into marine off-grid systems, agriculture, telecom, remote telemetry, domestic purposes, rail signaling, signage, and others. The domestic purposes segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. The main objective of technological developments and breakthroughs in this sector is the construction of bladeless wind turbines for use on roofs of residences or workplaces. They are an excellent source of pure, renewable energy. It may be connected to the electrical distribution system, which can supply the energy requirements of a residential or business facility by powering lighting, appliances, electric heating & cooling, and vehicle & bike charging. In addition to being a resource that is abundant and uncontrolled, wind also generates power without the use of fuel and without endangering the environment, making it economical and useful in the long run. In rural areas, it is significantly more affordable than conventional energy sources. Thereby, driving the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global bladeless wind turbines industry is bifurcated into residential, utility, commercial, industrial, and others. The residential segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Wind energy may be used in residential settings for heating, lighting, cooling, washing machines, running gadgets, and running refrigerators. One of the most affordable home-based renewable energy systems with no emissions or pollutants is a compact bladeless wind electric system. They are portable, easy to set up and maintain. These wind energy systems might cut the price of power by 50% to 90%, according to research. The bladeless wind turbines are ideal for rooftop installation. Bladeless wind turbines will be used by the residential sector more frequently as a result of rising thermal energy source power prices and developing climate change apprehension. The government also encourages the use of renewable energy sources, which will accelerate the growth of the sector.

List of Key Players in Bladeless Wind Turbines Market:

Enercon

GE Renewable Energy

Goldwind

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nordex

Senvion

Siemens

Suzlon and Envision

Vestas General Electric

Altair Engineering Inc.

Nord-Lock International AB

Aeromine Technologies

Vortex Bladeless

Others

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Aeromine Technologies patented a revolutionary bladeless wind energy unit that attempts to compete with rooftop solar as a nearby source of renewable energy that can be incorporated into the built environment. At the same price as rooftop solar, the scalable, "motionless" wind energy unit can generate 50% more electricity.

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global bladeless wind turbine market over the forecast period. Governments' increased emphasis on the development, marketing, and adoption of renewable energy sources like wind energy will result in an expansion of the regional market. Large market players encourage technological advancement and innovation, which benefits the market's growth. Through the projection period, the market's growth will be accelerated by the availability of bladeless wind turbines and the rising public awareness of climate change. Public investment in renewable energy sources has increased, which is positive for the market for bladeless wind turbines.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising energy demand and government support for renewable energy targets. The region is witnessing rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, resulting in increased energy demand. Bladeless wind turbines offer a renewable energy solution that can help meet this demand while reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating carbon emissions. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, over half of the world's energy is consumed in the Asia-Pacific area, and fossil fuels make up 85% of that consumption there. Over the previous ten years, electrification rates have increased significantly. In 2019, the regional electrification rate was 96.6 percent. Therefore, these facts support the market expansion over the forecast period.

Global Bladeless Wind Turbines Market is segmented as follows:

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Marine Off-Grid Systems

Agriculture

Telecom

Remote Telemetry

Domestic Purposes

Rail Signaling

Signage

Others

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2030)

Residential

Utility

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Bladeless Wind Turbines Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

