Beyond Codes, Inc.: Matchbook AI Appoints Gaurav Kumar to Its Board of Directors

STUDIO CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Matchbook AI, a disruptor in the external data management category, is proud to announce the appointment of Gaurav Kumar, the Founder and CEO of Beyond Codes Inc., to its Board of Directors.

Kumar will support networking sales, strategic partnerships, and other crucial decisions at the board level. His technology and business strategy expertise will be invaluable to Matchbook AI as the company continues to grow and expand its offerings.

"As a fast-growing start-up that is redefining how enterprises leverage external data for smarter business decisions, Matchbook AI recognizes the value of bold leadership to guide us through uncharted waters and drive adoption on a global scale," said Rushabh Mehta, CEO of Matchbook AI. "Gaurav brings a deep understanding of data-driven businesses and a keen sense of how to drive market share and strategic value."

"Gaurav embodies a convergence of passionate entrepreneurship and business expertise with the heart of mentorship - he's a force for success, and Matchbook AI is thrilled to have him join our board," Mehta said.

Kumar expressed his enthusiasm for joining the board of Matchbook AI, saying, "I look forward to advocating for Matchbook AI with my business expertise and mentorship to help harness the massive growth potential ahead and continue disrupting the data industry."

Data Intelligence, Smarter Decisions

Matchbook AI is solving industry's most prolific data pain points with its External Data Management (XDM) platform, which enables real-time access to actionable information and insights at every level of an organization. Matchbook AI accelerates decision making by connecting enterprise systems and processes - from vendor, procurement and supply chain to marketing, finance, and customers data - and integrating? in real time ?with commercial and non-commercial datasets.

About Matchbook AI

Matchbook AI is empowering business decision makers and connecting enterprises to the valuable external data that drives intelligent business decisions across organizations for successful outcomes. Matchbook AI customers range from mid-sized to large FORTUNE 500 companies across many industries, including financial, technology and insurance to global healthcare leaders and manufacturers. Our data partnerships include leading commercial data providers such as Moody's, Dun & Bradstreet, Melissa, ZoomInfo, Creditsafe, Dow Jones and more. Visit us at https://matchbookai.com.

About Gaurav Kumar

Gaurav Kumar is an accomplished Entrepreneur, Mentor, Consultant, and Active Angel Investor based out of Southern California. He is the Founder and CEO of Beyond Codes Inc.-a global leader in Sales and Lead Generation for IT Services, Product Engineering, and SaaS-based product companies.

He is a proud alumnus of the Stanford GSB. His expertise has made him an asset to the Stanford Seed Program, where he mentors global companies. He is also a regular contributor to Forbes Council and other major publications, providing insightful content on Entrepreneurship, Sales, And Marketing.

Gaurav's new book, 'Sales Lessons from Golf,' offers sales insights for solopreneurs, students, and anyone who wants to explore the sales field. It delves into the similarities between sales and golf, seamlessly providing 18 valuable sales tips.

Overall, Gaurav Kumar is a force to be reckoned with within the entrepreneurship realm. His passion and expertise have helped many businesses thrive, and his contributions to the industry continue to make an impact.

About Beyond Codes

Beyond Codes is a leading demand generation organization that helps businesses connect with relevant prospects through appointment setting and research-driven contact development programs for leading IT, ITeS, and product companies in the U.S., U.K., Europe, Canada, and Asia-Pacific.

With experience in appointment setting and lead nurturing campaigns across industries, Beyond Codes has capabilities in next-generation offerings like machine learning, digital transformation, analytics, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.beyondcodes.com.

Beyond Codes Inc. (BCI) partnered with ZoomInfo in 2021, a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions. As a result, BCI became the exclusive authorized seller of ZoomInfo's sales intelligence products for India and Asia.



Contact Information:

Company Name: Beyond Codes, Inc.

Contact Name: Gaurav Kumar

Phone Number: +1 562 822 5877

Email Address: gaurav.kumar@beyondcodes.com

SOURCE: Beyond Codes, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756724/Matchbook-AI-Appoints-Gaurav-Kumar-to-Its-Board-of-Directors