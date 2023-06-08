Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Basis für den Einstieg! Kommt jetzt die "Mega-News"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
08.06.23
16:35 Uhr
2.454,00 Euro
-19,00
-0,77 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2.461,002.470,0018:13
2.464,002.475,0018:13
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 17:38
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KTJ Krug LLC and Booking.com Join Forces to Elevate Travel Experiences in Puerto Rico

A Partnership Set to Revolutionize Luxury Short-Term Rentals in Puerto Rico's Prized Condado District

PUERTO RICO, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / KTJ Krug LLC is delighted to announce its partnership with Booking.com, the world's leading digital travel platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for travelers from around the globe interested in exploring the finest of Puerto Rico. The partnership enriches the planning and booking experience for tourists seeking the best hotels in Puerto Rico.

The alliance combines both companies' strengths to deliver unparalleled convenience, choice, and personalized customer experiences. By leveraging Booking.com's extensive reach, KTJ Krug LLC aims to provide a seamless experience and a range of options catering to travelers' preferences and comfort standards. With this integration, tourers accessing Booking.com's database can access KTJ Krug LLC's vast selection of luxury hotels. Whether they are seeking a hotel on the beach of San Juan, a relaxing condo, or a hotel in the prized Condado district, they can now explore and book accommodations seamlessly through Booking.com and enjoy the unrivaled services KTJ Krug LLC is known for.

Moreover, this partnership allows KTJ Krug LLC to leverage Booking.com's advanced search and booking functionalities, ensuring a seamless and efficient online reservation process. Travelers will benefit from features such as the ability to make bookings on the move, instant bookings, transparent pricing, and real-time support, providing a hassle-free experience.

About KTJ Krug LLC

https://ktjkrug.com

KTJ Krug LLC is the leading real estate operator in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, offering top-notch short-term rental services, real estate management, and revenue strategy consultation services. We aim to share the island's enchanted beauty by providing exclusive, high-end properties that capture Puerto Rican hospitality. Founded and run by avid travelers, the company is dedicated to providing fellow travelers with an exceptional experience through a curated selection of luxurious properties.

Known for delivering unparalleled service that customizes packages to fit travelers' specific styles, needs, comfort standards, and adventure preferences, we have earned ourselves a reputation as Puerto Rico's go-to agency for seamless experiences, unforgettable memories, and unrivaled adventures. All these are presented in detailed information in the Puerto Rico gold list.

Contact Information:

Celia Acosta
Press liaison
ktjkrugllcteam@gmail.com
+1 787-209-9003

SOURCE: KTJ Krug LLC

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760100/KTJ-Krug-LLC-and-Bookingcom-Join-Forces-to-Elevate-Travel-Experiences-in-Puerto-Rico

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.