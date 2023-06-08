Collaboration Between Alliance Members and Global Academic Community to Drive Future Media Standards and Formats on June 19

The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) announced today that it will host the AOMedia Research Workshop Europe 2023 in conjunction with QoMEX 2023, in Ghent, Belgium. The Alliance workshop will take place on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. This workshop marks the first time the Alliance's event will be held in Europe, bringing together an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders and academic pioneers in the field of media codecs. To access the AOMedia Research Workshop Europe 2023 full workshop agenda and presentation abstracts, visit bit.ly/AOMWorkshop.

Attendees can dive deep into captivating presentations about cutting-edge topics including groundbreaking video compression research, software decoder analysis, film grain synthesis, and much more.

The AOMedia Research Workshop serves as a premier platform for Alliance member companies and esteemed academics to share the latest research findings, exchange innovative ideas, and explore emerging trends in media codecs and processing, as well as industry applications of these technologies. Attendees will gain invaluable insights from renowned experts hailing from Alliance members Amazon, Ateme, Google, Meta, Netflix, Visionular and more.

About the Alliance for Open Media

Launched in 2015, the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) was formed to define and develop technologies to address marketplace demand for open standards for media compression and delivery. Board-level, Founding Members include Amazon, Apple, Cisco, Google, Huawei, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics and Tencent. AOMedia's open-source, royalty-free video codec AV1 is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimized for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. Visit www.aomedia.org or follow AOMedia on LinkedIn and Twitter at @a4omedia.

