GRI in North America: GRI CEO, Eelco van der Enden, Shows Commitment to US Market

Eelco van der Enden, CEO of GRI, the global standard for Impact Reporting, recently completed a series of trips to the US where he met with key partners and investors and was a keynote speaker at several high profile conferences.

During the months of April and May, van der Enden was a keynote speaker at events held by BCCCC (Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship) and TCPI (Tax Council Policy Institute).

In addition, meetings were held in Boston, New York, and Washington DC with key policy, research, data science, consulting, and corporate leadership partners to strengthen the ties and put emphasis on the investment and commitment to the North American markets, laying the foundation for initiatives and cooperation with the GRI North American team.

Special attention was paid to the re-establishment of the relationship between GRI and CERES which, through collaboration with investors, companies, and non- profits, drive market-based and policy solutions. GRI and CERES were originally the same organization when, in 1997- along with the Tellus Institute- the organization was formed to create the first accountability mechanism to ensure companies adhere to responsible environmental conduct principles, which was then broadened to include social, economic and governance issues. GRI and CERES eventually separated to focus on their respective missions.

While in the US, van der Enden was interviewed by Time Magazine, The Financial Times, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal.

