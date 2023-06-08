DJ RUBIS: Minutes of the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of 8 June 2023

Paris, 8 June 2023, 5.45 p.m.

MINUTES OF THE COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 8 JUNE 2023

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Rubis was held on Thursday 8 June 2023, at 2.00 p.m. at Salle Wagram, 39 avenue de Wagram, 75017 Paris, France and chaired by Mr Gilles Gobin.

This Shareholders' Meeting was webcast live on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr/en) and remains available for replay on this website, via the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/rubisfr/#!/rubisfr/20230608_1.

Activities, financial results, performance and strategy, including a focus on the CSR approach and, in particular, the climate strategy, were presented to shareholders by the Management. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board then described the Company's governance. Finally, the Statutory Auditors presented their reports.

Following a dialogue with shareholders, the resolutions were submitted to shareholders' vote.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions, and in particular:

-- the separate and consolidated financial statements for FY 2022;

-- the payment of a dividend of EUR1.92 per share (the ex-dividend date is 13 June 2023 and the dividend willbe paid in cash on 15 June 2023);

-- the renewal of Mr Olivier Heckenroth's term of office as Supervisory Board member;

-- the compensation paid during or awarded in respect of FY 2022 to the corporate officers;

-- the compensation policies applicable to the corporate officers for FY 2023;

-- the new total amount of the annual compensation of the Supervisory Board members (EUR300,000);

-- the tacit renewal of a related-party agreement;

-- the authorisation granted to the Management Board to carry out a share buyback programme;

-- the financial delegations;

-- the delegation to implement share capital increase(s) reserved to employees;

-- the amendment to Article 20 of the by-laws relating to the age limit of the Management Board.

The detailed outcome of the votes will soon be published on the Company's website ((www.rubis.fr/en) under the tab "Shareholders - General Meeting - General Meeting June 08, 2023 - Other Documents".

Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

