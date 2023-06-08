Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023
ACCESSWIRE
08.06.2023 | 18:26

Matern Law Group Attorneys Selected to the 2023 Southern California Rising Stars List

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / We are pleased to announce that seven attorneys at Matern Law Group have been selected to the 2023 Southern California Rising Stars list. Beatriz Alfaro, Shooka Dadashzadeh, Ellie Goralnick, Olivia Green, Irina A. Kirnosova, Vanessa Rodriguez and Julia Wells have all been selected to the list this year. The Rising Stars list is an exclusive list, recognizing no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in the state. To be eligible for the Rising Stars list, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice 10 years or less.

MLG Rising Stars 2023

MLG Rising Stars 2023



Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Attorneys are selected from more than 70 practice areas and all firm sizes, assuring a credible and relevant annual list.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes:

  • Peer nominations Super Lawyers
  • Independent research by
  • Evaluations from a highly credentialed panel of attorneys

The objective of Super Lawyers is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys to be used as a resource for both referring attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.

The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country.

Please join us in congratulating Beatriz, Shooka, Ellie, Olivia, Irina, Vanessa and Julia on their selection.

Matern Law Group, PC, 633 W 5th St Suite 2818B, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Contact Information:

Rika Williams
Marketing Manager
rwilliams@maternlawgroup.com
4012652582

SOURCE: Matern Law Group

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760121/Matern-Law-Group-Attorneys-Selected-to-the-2023-Southern-California-Rising-Stars-List

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
