Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eine große Gelegenheit nicht wieder versäumen: Was jetzt tun?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.06.2023 | 18:40
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series 08-Jun-2023 / 17:07 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series

In accordance with the FTSE Russell Recalculation Policy and Guidelines and following the FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review June 2023, on 6 June 2023 it was announced that the Company will be included in the FTSE Small Cap index from 19 June 2023 following discovery that it is eligible for inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series. Further details of the announcement can be found here:

research.ftserussell.com/products/index-notices/home/getnotice/?id=2608197

As a result, index funds will now be able to purchase the Company's shares potentially leading to an increase in the liquidity of shares.

Enquiries: 

finnCap Limited 
William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales         +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
                           cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  249656 
EQS News ID:  1652953 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1652953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2023 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

Das ultimative Rendite-Paket für unruhige Zeiten
Big Pharma Boom! Stabile Erträge, günstige Bewertung. Chart-Profi Stefan Klotter hat für Sie exklusiv fünf Blue Chips aus der Pharma-Branche gefunden. Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.