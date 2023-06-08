DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series

In accordance with the FTSE Russell Recalculation Policy and Guidelines and following the FTSE UK Index Series Annual Review June 2023, on 6 June 2023 it was announced that the Company will be included in the FTSE Small Cap index from 19 June 2023 following discovery that it is eligible for inclusion to the FTSE UK Index Series. Further details of the announcement can be found here:

research.ftserussell.com/products/index-notices/home/getnotice/?id=2608197

As a result, index funds will now be able to purchase the Company's shares potentially leading to an increase in the liquidity of shares.

