DON'T NOD celebrates 15 years of creation! A dedicated Steam event and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie release

Paris, June 8th, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a dedicated event on Steam and the release of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie.

DON'T NOD Chairman and CEO Oskar Guilbert said: "I am very happy and proud to be celebrating our 15th anniversary. I would like to warmly thank our teams for their passionate contribution to the development of our studio driven by their concern for quality and their innovative spirit. I would also like to thank our shareholders and partners for their strong and unwavering support, giving the studio the mean to achieve our ambition. We are now fully focused on the future with enthusiasm.

Our rich pipeline of releases starts this week with the launch of our latest narrative experience, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. We can't wait to see players dive into this extraordinary and wonderful journey so lovingly crafted by our talented teams.

To be able to continue telling stories that captivate players worldwide is a privilege for all of us at DON'T NOD and we will continue pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable gaming experiences. We can't wait to see the next 15!"

From Remember Me and the Life is Strange series, to Tell Me Why and Vampyr, up to our newest narrative adventures; new players and established fans alike will be able to pick up DON'T NOD games at a discount of up to 80%. The DON'T NOD 15th birthday sale will run until June 15.

Discover the DON'T NOD 15th Birthday Sale here: https://store.steampowered.com/sale/dontnod15thbirthdaysale



Simultaneously, DON'T NOD is launching its brand-new narrative game, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. It is now available on Steam and Nintendo Switch with a launch discount of 10% and will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 22.

A special Soundtrack Edition is also available exclusively on Steam! This bundle includes the game, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, and its original soundtrack by award-winning composer Lena Raine.

Watch the launch trailer of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie here: https://youtu.be/1Hz7y6PRchk

In Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, players will step into the shoes of Polly, a young woman returning home to look for her missing mother. On her journey, Polly discovers she has the gift of clairvoyance that connects her to another world, Reverie, where she becomes Harmony. Players must attempt to restore balance between our world and Reverie, the realm of the divine beings known as Aspirations: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth.

As Harmony, they will have to choose an Aspiration to be the new heart of humanity. Use the Augural to go from scene to scene, see into the future, and open new paths. Reverie is the place in which resources will be managed: crystals that Harmony gains from making decisions and bonding with Aspirations. These will unlock important nodes in the story and change the course of destiny.

In addition to a captivating story, the game features a delightful cast of characters and a universe rich in lore to explore. It also boasts a colorful, lively, and futuristic aesthetic, and an outstanding original soundtrack created by the talented, award-winning composer, Lena Raine.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

