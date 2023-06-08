fishbat: Think Energy and Their Valued Customers Achieve Milestone of One Million Trees Protected

GREENS FARMS, CT / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Think Energy, LLC ("Think Energy"), a leading clean electricity provider, proudly announces the successful achievement of its ambitious goal to protect one million trees. Starting in April to celebrate Earth Month, Think Energy safeguarded 100 trees in the rainforest for every customer who enrolled, until the one million tree target was achieved.

Think Energy and Their Valued Customers Achieve Milestone of One Million Trees Protected

Photo of a forest with an overlay of the Think Energy logo and the words '1 million trees protected!'

In collaboration with One Tribe and its customers, Think Energy has made significant contributions towards combating deforestation and climate change. Their combined efforts resulted in the successful protection of one million trees, representing a major milestone in their mission to preserve vital ecosystems and create a more sustainable future.

"We are proud to reach our goal to protect one million trees in such a short period of time," said Michael Fallquist, CEO at Think Energy. "By safeguarding 100 trees per customer until we reached our target, we have demonstrated our dedication to environmental preservation. Our partnership with One Tribe furthers our commitment to be a leader in sustainability as protecting old-growth forests is unmatched in its ability to sequester carbon and support rich biodiversity."

In addition to its own participation, Think Energy's current customers played a pivotal role by spreading the movement through the Free Energy Club. By encouraging their friends and family to enroll, current customers not only contributed to safeguarding trees but also brought them closer to earning cash rebates on their electricity bills through the program. This win-win situation allowed participants to make a positive impact on the environment while earning cash rebates of up to 100% of their electricity supply charges.

The achievement of protecting one million trees showcases the remarkable power of collaboration and underscores the importance of collective action in creating a greener future. Think Energy extends its sincere gratitude to its customers for their unwavering support, as together they have made a lasting contribution to environmental preservation.

To learn more about Think Energy's ongoing efforts toward tree protection, its commitment to providing 100% Clean Electricity plans, and the company's collaborative initiatives with customers, please visit http://www.thinkenergy.com.

About Think Energy

Think Energy, LLC is a leading retail electricity provider committed to delivering affordable, high-quality clean electricity solutions. With a customer-centric approach and innovative technology, Think Energy is revolutionizing energy consumption. Offering 100% clean electricity on competitive fixed rates, Think Energy prioritizes sustainability and customer satisfaction. By driving positive change in the retail energy sector, Think Energy is shaping a greener future. Visit http://www.thinkenergy.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Lauren Valdes

PR Director

lvaldes@energywell.com

1.888.923.3633

SOURCE: Think Energy, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/759959/Think-Energy-and-Their-Valued-Customers-Achieve-Milestone-of-One-Million-Trees-Protected