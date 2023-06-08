MTM, Inc.: Phil Stalboerger Promoted to Senior Vice President, Public Affairs

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO. / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / MTM is pleased to announce the promotion of Phil Stalboerger to Senior Vice President, Public Affairs. Since joining MTM in 2013 as Vice President, Public Affairs, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in managing government relations efforts on behalf of MTM across the nation. His commitment to ensuring that MTM's clients are equipped to address the challenges they face in the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) market has been instrumental in MTM's success.





Phil Stalboerger





In his elevated role, Stalboerger will continue to spearhead relationships and MTM's strategy for growth as the NEMT partner of choice for state health plans nationwide. He will retain his focus on educating current and potential clients about critical healthcare issues related to NEMT, fostering key relationships and strategies for new business prospects, and developing innovative solutions to improve healthcare access.

Prior to his 10 years with MTM, Stalboerger spent more than 15 years in government relations and lobbying roles. He previously served as Senior Government Relations Advisor at Faegre Baker Daniels, held various legislative affairs roles at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and contributed to legislative administration positions with the Minnesota Senate and the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Stalboerger holds a bachelor's degree in government and political science, as well as a master's degree in public administration.

MTM's Chief Operating Officer Dawn Kotva expressed her continued confidence in Stalboerger's abilities, stating, "Phil's talent for building strong relationships with state government leaders will provide invaluable support to MTM as we cultivate excellent partnerships with our clients. I have no doubt that he will continue to be an exceptional representative for MTM in the community, enhancing our position as a trusted partner in the healthcare industry."

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. In 2022, MTM acquired Veyo, the industry's third-largest NEMT broker. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

