Albertsons Companies Responsible Choice Seafood

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / We care about where our seafood comes from, how it's caught and the people who catch it. When you see our Responsible Choice logo, you can feel confident the products are sourced in ways that help to protect our ocean ecosystems and the people who depend on them.

We're proud that all seafood in our Waterfront Bistro® and Open Nature® brands display the Responsible Choice logo. This logo means we know the journey our seafood takes from the ocean or farm to our shelves and makes shopping for responsible seafood simpler by indicating products that meet our Responsible Seafood Policy.

Through our seafood program, we've helped over 100 suppliers change to more responsible sources of seafood. Learn more about our program here: https://bit.ly/3P59fPB

