London, United Kingdom and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options to acquire a total of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per share, with such options to vest immediately on the date of grant. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant. Of these options, 2,000,000 were granted to two directors of the Company and the remaining 500,000 to a consultant to the Company.

As previously announced by the Company, the Company has entered into a Business Disposition Agreement dated March 22, 2023 with GlobalBlock Ltd. ("GB UK") and the original shareholders and founders of GB UK (the "GB UK Founders") to transfer GB UK and its digital asset broker business back to the GB UK Founders (the "Disposition Transaction"). In return, the GB UK Founders will return to the Company for cancellation, the 48,450,000 common shares of the Company collectively held by them (which shares were originally issued to the GB UK Founders when the Company acquired GB UK in 2021).

The Company is working to obtain final TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Disposition Transaction, and thereafter will complete and close the Disposition Transaction.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly-owned operating subsidiary, GlobalBlock Europe, UAB (https://www.globalblock.eu), is a European Union based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Following completion of the Disposition Transaction, the Company will not have any operating business. Accordingly, the Company will need to identify and, if successful, acquire or combine with a new business. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to identify and acquire a new business on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all. The Company will also face ongoing requirements for additional capital which may not be available.

For further information please contact the Company at:

Stuart Olley, Director

Telephone: (403) 618-4900

Email: stuartolley@outlook.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of among other things: the proposed timing for completion of the Disposition Transaction; the ability of the Company to complete the Disposition Transaction; the receipt of all necessary TSX Venture Exchange and other third party consents and approvals; completion of the proposed Private Placement, and the ability of the Company to successfully identify and complete the acquisition of or combination with a new business. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of the management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and readers are cautioned that the risk factors disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

