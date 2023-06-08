Jaguar Health, Inc.: Canine and Child Cancer Research Advocates Call for Support as Capitol Hill "Goes to the Dogs"

First U.S.-Based Canine Cancer Registry, Founded by Jaguar Health, to Join International Consortium of Canine Cancer Registries

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) ("Jaguar") today announced that it and the cosponsors of the Take C.H.A.R.G.E Canine Cancer Registry (Canine Health And ReGistry Exchange), joined by their canine friends, leading veterinary oncologists, and child health advocates at a briefing on Capitol Hill for legislative staff, called for increased support to continue the expansion of Take C.H.A.R.G.E., the first and only U.S. canine cancer registry, and to drive awareness and increase funding for comparative oncology research, which focuses on naturally occurring cancer in dogs as models for both canine and human cancer research.

"The science of comparative oncology and the ability to track naturally occurring cancers in the U.S. hold great promise for finding treatments and potential cures for a range of cancers that affect humans and our canine cousins," said Lisa Conte, President and CEO of Jaguar and founder of the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Canine Cancer Registry. "Our Take C.H.A.R.G.E. team is eager to build support for public-private partnerships that will allow us to more easily track and code canine cancer data, and to make that valuable data easily available to human cancer researchers so that one day we can find a cure for this deadly disease."

Jaguar Health's Take C.H.A.R.G.E. is a first-of-its-kind national canine cancer registry compiling incidence and prevalence data to help guide canine cancer diagnosis and treatment. The registry catalogs key data points to know cancer's impact by breed, type, age, gender, and location. The Take C.H.A.R.G.E Registry is cosponsored by Jaguar Animal Health; TogoRun, a global health communications agency; and Ivee, an animal health software company. The registry launched in May 2022 with a retrospective review of more than 35,000 anonymous canine patient records, with 830 cancer patient records uploaded into a secure, customized database, and now contains 1,160 confirmed cancer diagnoses, representing a 40% increase to date. Take C.H.A.R.G.E has collected an additional 232,000 canine patient records from which confirmed cancer diagnoses will be added to the registry.

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board Co-Chair, Craig Clifford, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology) joined Carol Robertson-Plouch, DVM, a member of the Board of Directors for the Canines-N-Kids Foundation, Chiara Palmieri, DVM, PhD, Diplomate ECVP, Co-Coordinator, Global Initiative for Veterinary Cancer Surveillance (GIVCS), and Amy LeBlanc, DVM, Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology), Director, Comparative Oncology Program at the National Cancer Institute, to brief congressional staff on the importance of incorporating a universal canine cancer coding system to registries and the applications they provide for advancing human cancer research.

Given its success to date, Take C.H.A.R.G.E. has been invited to join the Global Initiative for Veterinary Cancer Surveillance - an international consortium of canine cancer registries with a mission to: 1) promote international collaborations in animal cancer surveillance and research; 2) create a consensus on and foster the establishment of standardized methods for animal cancer coding and reporting; 3) provide an inclusive channel to exchange information between veterinary cancer registries.

"The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. registry has already compiled a significant amount of valuable data to help advance comparative oncology research and we are excited to welcome them into our international consortium of canine cancer registries," said Maria Lucia Zaidan Dagli, DVM, MS, PhD, President, Global Initiative for Veterinary Cancer Surveillance. "The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. team will be a vital partner in our effort to identify and track changes in cancer burdens between human populations and canines over time and around the world."

Associated Press Event Photos available as of approximately 4:00pm on June 8th:

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Registry Advancing Cancer Research for Canines and Children

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Scientific Advisory Board (SAB)

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. SAB includes 8 leading US veterinarians specializing in canine oncology and surgery. One of the board's activities is driving adoption of a consistent canine cancer diagnostic coding system in the U.S. and supporting the goals of the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute Comparative Oncology Program.

The Take C.H.A.R.G.E. SAB members include SAB co-chairs Clifford and Theresa (Terry) W. Fossum, DVM, MS, PhD, Diplomate ACVS; as well as Susan Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), also known as Dr Sue Cancer Vet®; Trina Hazzah, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), CVCH; Chad M. Johannes, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM, Oncology); Doug Thamm, V.M.D., Diplomate ACVIM (Oncology); David Vail, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology); and Rachel Venable, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology).

Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Website

Data from the registry is accessible to the public via an interactive, easy-to-use dashboard on the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. website, with open access for clinical practitioners and academia to all canine cancer medical record data for research purposes. The registry continues to grow as veterinary clinics and pet owners upload medical records of dogs with cancer at no cost to clinics or pet owners. The data is de-identified, anonymized, and protected following General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines to ensure participant information privacy.

