PairedWorld leverages technological innovations and science-backed principles to ignite human connection IRL

PairedWorld, an ecosystem that encourages social connectedness using tech-driven incentive mechanisms, was announced todayat Non Fungible Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. A collaboration between leading experts in the fields of Web3, blockchain, psychology, neuroscience, and behavioural economics, PairedWorld motivates in-real-life engagement by leveraging emerging technology to spark action and incentivise human connection. PairedWorld is building a global, multi-chain alliance of individuals and communities with the aim of addressing the global loneliness epidemic, reducing social isolation, promoting stronger interpersonal relationships, and enhancing the human experience to create deeper bonds.

PairedWorld offers an array of innovative features and tools that enable users to initiate and fund gatherings, participate in curated events, and engage in enriching conversations with individuals who share similar interests. Its core mission is to build a diverse, boundary-transcending community where authentic dialogue and lasting connections are not only possible but rewarded.

A recent report from the office of the U.S. Surgeon General titled, "Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation," shows that much of the world has entered into an "epidemic of loneliness." While people are able to reach others all over the world through technological developments in the past few decades, individual social existence has collectively become more isolated.

"Though the digital revolution has ushered in an era of unparalleled global accessibility and knowledge exchange, it's an ironic twist of fate that it has also contributed to heightened feelings of isolation among individuals. This paradox is what we aim to address at PairedWorld," said Raluca Cherciu, who leads the PairedWorld initiative. "Our vision is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the relationships in our lives. Because the ultimate innovation, the truest form of progress, is deepening our connections."

The famous 85-year-long study on happiness and health conducted by Harvard University revealed that close relationships are the primary factors that help humans live longer, happier lives. Researchers also found that those with strong social support experienced less mental deterioration as they aged. PairedWorld aims to take these insights and spark the global social movement to build a more participatory, connected, and collaborative world through cutting-edge tech that facilitates and rewards real-life engagement.

"There are four things that you can control that will increase the quality and length of your life: diet, exercise, sleep, and the quality of your relationships," said Professor Paul J. Zak, Professor, Co-Founder of Immersion Neuroscience, Ted Talk Speaker, and contributor at PairedWorld. "Diet, exercise and sleep are easy to manage and measure. What's difficult is the quality of our social relationships. Actually having high quality relationships will lengthen your life more than quitting smoking. We have to actually go to events, have experiences, and connect to people. Technology is increasingly helping us do that… PairedWorld is an excellent way to build up our emotional fitness so that everyone can get the benefit of… the quality of your social relationships."

PairedWorld is available for both communities looking to build stronger connections between their members, and individuals interested in being a part of a global social movement. Utilising Web3 and blockchain technology, PairedWorld works by first doling out dynamic SOUL-bound tokens to existing community members based on their levels of ownership, participation, time spent in the community, and other factors. SOULs signal identity and reputation and are the determining factor in how many Ticket Tokens are distributed to a user on a regular basis. Users can burn Ticket Tokens to create or attend in-person events, which in turn rewards them with $PAIRED, an ERC-20 token that can be traded on a decentralised exchange for other cryptocurrencies or a local currency of their choice.

PairedWorld is an international alliance, led by Web3 collective unpaired., with the strategic and technical support of Horizen Lab Ventures and NFT Studios. Incorporated in the Crypto Valley in Zug, Switzerland, as a non-profit foundation, PairedWorld collaborators include a number of leading experts in their fields including Director of the Social Neuroscience Lab at BYU Prof. Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad; Speaker and Co-Founder of Immersion Neuroscience Prof. Dr. Paul J. Zak; Co-founder of the UZH Competence Center for Blockchain Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schwabe; Chairman of the UZH Blockchain Center Prof. Dr. Claudio J. Tessone; Alpha Sigma Capital Partner, CFA Wes Levitt; and Dr. Andreas Glarner, Legal Partner at MME, Attorney at Law, LL.M.

To learn more about PairedWorld, please visit www.Paired.world and follow us on Twitter at @PairedWorld.

