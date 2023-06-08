Whole Foods Market Foundations: Moving for Microcredit with Whole Planet Foundation's Virtual 5K

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2023 / Whole Foods Market Foundations

Whole Planet Foundation funds microcredit - small loans with no formal contract or collateral - provided to microentrepreneurs who want to create or expand a small business to generate income for themselves and their families. The current Whole Planet Foundation-supported average first loan size around the world is $183, with a 95% repayment rate, across its network of microfinance partners in Africa, Asia and the Americas, including the United States. See our global impact here.

Occurring during June 5-10, Whole Planet Foundation's Virtual 5K aims to raise $45,000 to support an additional 1,200 people with income-generating opportunities. Participants in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom can donate or register and participate through June 10. 100% of registration fees fund microcredit loans to people living in poverty in our local and global communities. Watch a video about this virtual event here.

About Whole Planet Foundation

Founded in 2005, Whole Planet Foundation's mission is to empower the world's poorest people with microcredit and the chance to create or expand a business, often home-based, and lift themselves and their families out of poverty. As of March 2023, the Foundation is alleviating poverty through microfinance partners in the United States and 80 other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. To date, the nonprofit has disbursed $106 million dollars through microlending partners worldwide, funding 6.8 million microloans and 34 million income-generating opportunities for microentrepreneurs and their family members.

