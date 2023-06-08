A Forward Thinking Company With Multiple Growth Avenues in the Narcotics & Ancillary Addiction / Therapy Businesses Globally

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2023) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") and Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ("Origin") (CSE: ORIG) (FSE: U8B) are pleased to announce that the companies are progressing well towards completing their intended transaction whereby Safe Supply will become a publicly traded company through the reverse takeover of Origin and list on the CSE in the coming months under the ticker "SPLY" (the "Transaction").

Introducing Safe Supply

Safe Supply was founded by visionary investors, executives, and advisors to tackle the global synthetic opioid healthcare crisis that has been plaguing society for over 50 years and corresponding safe supply and ancillary narcotic / addiction counselling businesses. The Company follows British Colombia's recent move in January 2023 to decriminalize personal possession of certain schedule 1 narcotics. Safe Supply employs a strategic streaming / investment partnership model, which is well known to the investor community with historical success in the mining, carbon, cannabis, and other diversified industries.

Safe Supply's mission is to partner, invest and collaborate with industry leading companies and regulatory experts, governments, health-care professionals, and business builders who are passionate about this global movement. Our goal is to have safer communities and citizens while creating a renowned eco-system of pharmaceutical / narcotic / addiction businesses that provide a diversified eco-system for investors to participate in the growth of the third wave of de-scheduling globally.

The streaming model provides for an asset-light business model whereby investors benefit from a portfolio of diversified investments / partnerships that span across the entire narcotics / pharmaceutical / addiction treatment eco-system. This type of investment vehicle is well known throughout the capital markets and allows the Company to be opportunistic and nimble so that it can pursue the biggest opportunities that can help generate the highest returns for all stakeholders.

Our goal is to own a significant market share in-time across each facet of this multi-dimensional value chain & eco-system. What exactly is the narcotics value chain? The narcotics value chain is broad and wide ranging and includes many aspects of this global business from importation to testing, safe consumption sites all the way to nutraceutical and active pharma ingredient companies and more. Safe Supply for the first time provides investors with a generational opportunity to participate in a vehicle that invests in narcotic, plant-medicine, and ancillary addiction businesses globally that is geared towards saving lives with financially attractive business models.

Safe Supply will provide financing, as well as managerial and strategic advisory services for its various portfolio companies. It expects to benefit from capital appreciation, advisory revenue, royalty arrangements, warrant arrangements and right of first refusal options including preferred vendor relationships for future products / services from the various portfolio companies at financially attractive terms. Our team is comprised of former cannabis, psychedelic and CPG executives with a proven track-record in structuring transactions and building businesses. This positions Safe Supply to best negotiate, structure, finance and hand pick the best companies around the world to be our partners and build value for our shareholders.

A New Approach is Needed

Every day, around 300 people in North America die from a drug overdose. In British Columbia, it was found that in over 80% of overdose deaths fentanyl or its analogues were present, a dynamic mirrored in other jurisdictions around the world.

While the impact of the fentanyl crisis on individuals and their loved ones is immense, the socio-economic damage from drug abuse goes well beyond. In Canada alone, it is estimated that lost productivity, healthcare, criminal justice (including incarceration) and other direct costs associated with drug abuse add up over $49 billion annually1.

The War on Drugs which launched in the U.S. in 1971 and with over $1 trillion spent to date, is not working. Overdose death rates continue to accelerate and harm to society continues to increase year over year at an alarming rate. A new approach is needed, and the solution is already here. Governments are spearheading its implementation: safe supply.

There is a Movement Happening

The government in British Colombia announced in its 2023 budget that it had earmarked close to $1 billion over three years for mental health and addiction services across the continuum of care, including prevention, harm reduction, safe supply, treatment, and recovery2. Other municipalities have made formal requests to move to decriminalization as well, including major population centers such as Toronto and Hamilton.

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO, commented, "Governments at all levels across Canada are turning to a safe supply framework as a new paradigm to help save lives. This new paradigm is being driven by updating policies, driving novel initiatives, and earmarking investments through their budgeting process. We as Safe Supply recognize that this is the moment for private enterprise to partner with government so that we, as a society, can quickly realize the effects that these initiatives are intending to provide."

Safe Supply was set up to focus on the short-term, medium term and longer-term prospects of this global movement. Our initial focus is on legal businesses that can generate revenue and cash flow within this eco-system with select strategic partnerships / assets that may be valuable in the medium-term and longer-term as regulatory frameworks are updated.

The Opportunity for Investors

This third wave in narcotics decriminalization presents a significant opportunity for Safe Supply to capitalize on. In Canada, more than $10 billion is spent on illicit drugs annually notwithstanding the ancillary opportunities around detox and addiction treatment services amongst others. In combination with the auxiliary companies that will make up the safe supply eco-system, the overall opportunity will be well in excess of the over $10 billion spent on drugs alone.

During its international visits, management has also met with potential eco-system partners that will play a key role in the roll-out of safe supply and general harm reduction measures.

Proprietary Pipeline of Transaction Targets

Safe Supply benefits from a management team with decades of experience in regulated industries with hundreds of transactions originated, financed, and completed. Through its deep connections, the team has been able to assemble a proprietary pipeline of compelling potential transactions throughout the safe supply value chain:

Coca leaf producers

Processors

Import/export

Narcotic testing kits

Laboratory

Safe consumption sites

Addiction treatment clinics

Rehabilitation therapies AI driven solutions

Genetics research

Naloxone analogues and distribution

Government supported transitional living centres

Safe vending machines

Telehealth

Mobile applications

Drug development

Mr. Panagiotakopoulos, added, "Shareholders can expect high-frequency news flow as we execute on our strategy, convert our pipeline into investments and enter into public-private-partnerships with the various levels of government. We look forward to updating the market on our progress."

Investment strategy & benefits of streaming model

The streaming model has many benefits for investors and works as follows:

A strategic investment by Safe Supply may be the only way for target companies to access growth capital;

Target companies will have the benefit of leveraging the decades of operational, regulatory, legal and capital markets experience the Safe Supply team brings;

As Safe Supply's portfolio grows, so will the potential synergies among the investee companies to access and leverage collective resources and opportunities, thereby reducing costs, accelerating development and creating additional value;

The Company aims to benefit both through capital appreciation and streaming agreements to fuel low-cost revenue streams;

Via the streaming model, investors in Safe Supply will also benefit from investments not typically accessible to them (e.g. pre-IPO and other private deals);

Our transactions will have other benefits including warrant protection, right of first refusal to acquire Target companies and other preferred vendor relationships.

Setti Coscarella, VP Corporate Development at Safe Supply, commented, "Investors in Safe Supply will gain access to a new and rapidly growing sector. They will also have access to private deals not typically available to them. For our other stakeholders, such as government and harm reduction practitioners, we intend to deliver solutions that combine societal efficacy with financial efficiency. Our goal is to reduce harm to individuals and society and our approach, we believe, will allow for accelerated execution and exceptional value creation."

Update on Progress Towards Going Public

Safe Supply and Origin continue to progress well towards completing their intended reverse takeover (RTO), following which Safe Supply will become a publicly listed issuer on the CSE, with trading targeted for late summer.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply is the preeminent healthcare / pharmaceutical streamer focused on tackling this growing global problem and movement. We are led by a team of visionary executives, co-founders, advisors, and investors. Our mandate is to invest, finance, partner, and/or joint venture with a portfolio of companies that operate across the Safe Supply ecosystem.

This ecosystem is vast and includes opportunities in: laboratories, import/export of regulated products, manufacturing and processing of regulated products, government sponsored real estate, rehabilitation facilities, pharmaceutical development, treatment clinics and more. This burgeoning ecosystem is being designed, with oversight from local, provincial, and federal government agencies, to curb the socioeconomic harm caused by the illicit drug supply which is causing deaths at an increasingly alarming rate.

Safe Supply Streaming will soon be trading on the CSE, and our corporation mission is to help governments around the world save more lives.

The time for change is now and Safe Supply is the new way forward.

