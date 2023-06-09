DON'T NOD and Focus Entertainment unveil a new gameplay trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden at the Summer Games Fest

Pre-orders opened and the Collector's Edition revealed

Paris, June 9, 2023 - DON'T NOD, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games are Focus Entertainment have unveiled a new trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, a story-driven action-RPG in which a pair of lovers and Banishers hunt supernatural horrors and spirits. The trailer was shown exclusively at Summer Games Fest. Pre-orders of the game - which releases late 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S - are also open now, including for the Collector's Edition.

Watch the Gameplay Reveal Trailer here: https://youtu.be/4DggGY6tZ1Y

In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, players will play both Red and Antea, a couple of Banishers - ghost hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters. After Antea is mortally wounded during a disastrous mission, she becomes one of the very spirits she loathes. In the haunted wilds of North America, the couple desperately searches for a way to liberate Antea from her new plight.

The couple will solve haunting cases and battle supernatural forces, combining both Red's arsenal and Antea's spiritual powers. They will face challenging decisions and weighty choices, which will dramatically alter the story and the fate of New Eden's inhabitants - whether they live or wander as souls. How much will you compromise your ghost-hunting vow for the sake of your lover who has become one of such spirits?



Collector's Edition available to pre-order now

The Collector's Edition of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available to pre-order now. Included in the Collector's Edition will be a separable statuette of Red and Antea, the official Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden art book, a Steelbook®, a pair of Banishers signet rings, the game on the platform of your choice (if on PC, you will receive a Steam code), and the Wanderer Set DLC.

Pre-orders of the Collector's Edition are while stocks last.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders of the Standard Edition are also open on Steam and in physical versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

