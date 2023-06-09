Stallergenes Greer, a leading global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), will be hosting a company-sponsored symposium entitled "Patient's perspective: A must have for the future of Allergen Immunotherapy" at the 2023 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress taking place June 9-11 in Hamburg (Germany). During the symposium, four of the world's leading experts in respiratory allergy will showcase advancements regarding the clinical relevance of its AIT treatments, which contribute to furthering precision medicine and enhance patient benefits.

"Stallergenes Greer is committed to therapeutic progress to meet the needs of patients and the medical community. Our personalised allergen immunotherapy solutions are supported by a wealth of data documenting their effectiveness, and by integrating the patient's voice into each stage of the lifecycle of our treatments, we further ensure that our treatments meet their expectations. From the first months of treatment, and with an effect that consolidates over time, allergen immunotherapy may provide concrete, substantial and persisting patient benefits," stated Amer Jaber, Executive VP Operations Europe and International and President of Stallergenes SAS.

During the congress, Stallergenes Greer will also present 13 abstracts on precision medicine in AIT and patient benefits and announce new data from clinical trials (EfficAPSI, Practis, and long-term data generated in Japan).

AGENDA

SYMPOSIUM (June 9: 12:00 13:00)

"Patient's perspective: A must have for the future of allergen immunotherapy."

Chair: Prof. Giorgio Walter Canonica, Italy.

"What can a patient expect from AIT in the short term? Lessons learned from Randomized Controlled Clinical trials (RCT)", speaker Prof. Randolf Brehler, Germany.

"Which persisting benefits may patients anticipate with AIT over time? Lessons learned from Real World Evidence, speaker Prof. Pascal Demoly, France.

"What do patients have to say about their experience with AIT? Lessons learned from Patient Reported Outcomes", speaker Prof. Carmen Vidal, Spain.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER STUDIES EfficAPSI AND PRACTIS

EfficAPSI is the largest retrospective real-world, longitudinal cohort study regarding sublingual liquid allergen immunotherapy treatment. Its objective is to evaluate the real-life impact of sublingual liquid allergen immunotherapy on the onset and worsening of asthma in patients with allergic rhinitis. This study included more than 100,000 patients in France with allergic rhinitis with or without asthma treated with sublingual liquid AIT and symptomatic drugs and more than 330,000 patients with allergic rhinitis with or without asthma treated with symptomatic drugs only.

PRACTIS is a French multicentre real-world observational prospective one-year study. It evaluates over 1,000 allergic children, adolescents and adults treated in current practice with sublingual immunotherapy (tablets and sublingual solutions) to analyse how SLIT treatment meets patient expectations through the patient benefit index.

ABOUT THE EAACI CONGRESS

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is an association of clinicians, researchers and allied health professionals founded in 1956. EAACI is dedicated to improving the health of people affected by allergic diseases. With more than 13,000 members from 125 countries and over 75 National Allergy Societies, EAACI is the primary source of expertise in Europe and worldwide for all aspects of allergy.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer International AG is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the research, development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer International AG is the parent company of Greer Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the United States) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France). For more information: www.stallergenesgreer.com

