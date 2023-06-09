Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, met on June 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at 262, rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré 75008 Paris France.

The Combined General Meeting adopted all the resolutions put to the vote concerning the approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, the renewal of expired directors' terms of office, the granting to the Board of Directors of financial delegations and of the delegation allowing the allocation of share warrants, and amendments to the bylaws, with the exception of the 22nd resolution which was rejected, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors. The results of the vote by resolution are available on the Company's website in the Investors section (https://advicenne.com/investors/)

The Board of Directors meeting held after this General Meeting reappointed Philippe Boucheron as Chairman of the Board.

Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal® (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 28, 2023 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

